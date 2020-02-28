Latest My Hero One’s Justice 2 Trailer is Centered Around the Villains

Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticpated fighting title, My Hero One’s Justice 2!

The new trailer showcases some new gameplay as well as centering the trailer around the villains of the game. If you’re a My Hero Academia fan, you know there is a slew of awesome bad guys in the world, all filled with unique powers; now players will be able to go up against those same powers and see if they can prevail justice.

Check out the brand new villains trailer for My Hero One’s Justice down below:

In related news, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is the latest anime movie title to release and to no one’s surprise, the movie is performing quite well!

The movie is going to be airing in theaters this weekend, and with early reviews hitting the web, many of us are itching to see how the sequel title performs. And like I mentioned above, the movie is doing pretty good.

According to a couple of outlets, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is filled with a ton of action, explosions and heart. The movie sets up a third film which is set to debut later this year, so you’ll be leaving the theater itching for more My Hero content! Check out our review roundup for the movie right here!

My Hero One Justice 2 is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 13th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming sequel fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube