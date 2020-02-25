World of Horror: How To Unlock Everything | Locations, Features, Weapons & More

Lose your mind over and over again in World of Horror, the next big rogue-like available now in Steam Early Access. Inspired by Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft, there’s a whole lot of nightmare-fuel in this one, and surviving even a single case isn’t going to be easy. To make life slightly more manageable, you can unlock useful upgrades, features, and locations. Figuring out how to get all this stuff? That’s the easy part.

Below, you’ll find a huge list of unlockables — new characters, new modes, new locations, and loads of weapons, items, and spells to utilize in your battle against the encroaching occult menace that’s infecting your sleepy seaside town.

[Work-in-Progress: More unlockables will be added to the game soon. For now, here’s how to unlock special hidden features, locations, items and more.]

Locations:

Occult Shop : Sells Holy Candles, Cult Robes, and other useful items. Unlock by earning 20 achievements.

: Sells Holy Candles, Cult Robes, and other useful items. Unlock by earning 20 achievements. Monument : Exchange STAMINA for DOOM. Collect the Holy Candle and use it to purify two locations.

: Exchange STAMINA for DOOM. Collect the Holy Candle and use it to purify two locations. Illegal Den : Sells weapons, cigarettes, and liquor. Unlock by earning 25 achievements.

: Sells weapons, cigarettes, and liquor. Unlock by earning 25 achievements. Witch’s Tree: Exchange Spells, STAMINA or DOOM for a Curse Effect. Unlock by earning 30 achievements.

Features:

Endless Mode : Beat the game for the first time.

: Beat the game for the first time. City History : Allows you to rearrange the town. Unlocked for earning 15 achievements.

: Allows you to rearrange the town. Unlocked for earning 15 achievements. Mimi (Unlockable Character) : Beat the game a second time.

: Beat the game a second time. Miku (Unlockable Character): Get a Prescription Drug from the Female Rioter (random drop) in Downtown. Return this drug to the Illegal Den.

(Unlockable Character): Get a Prescription Drug from the Female Rioter (random drop) in Downtown. Return this drug to the Illegal Den. +10 Event Cards : Beat the game a third time.

: Beat the game a third time. +10 More Event Cards : Beat the game a fourth time.

: Beat the game a fourth time. Medical History Backstory : Beat the game for the first time.

: Beat the game for the first time. Hunted By The Cult Backstory : Beat the game with the Medical History Backstory.

: Beat the game with the Medical History Backstory. Inheritance Backstory : Beat the game with the Hunted By The Cult Backstory.

: Beat the game with the Hunted By The Cult Backstory. Frail Backstory : Beat the game with the Inheritance Backstory.

: Beat the game with the Inheritance Backstory. +10 Even More Event Cards: Beat the game with the Frail Backstory.

Spells:

Midasu Touch : Gives +1 FND, costs -2 STAMINA. Unlock by entering the Overgrown Factory while wearing the Ritual Robe and Karukosa Mask in the ‘Fear Festival’ mystery. The Ritual Robe can be purchased from the Occult Shop, and the Karukosa Robe is acquired from the Perverted Inn-Keeper. During the same mystery, find a hole in the painting in your room, then enter the Staff-Only area of the inn.

: Gives +1 FND, costs -2 STAMINA. Unlock by entering the Overgrown Factory while wearing the Ritual Robe and Karukosa Mask in the ‘Fear Festival’ mystery. The Ritual Robe can be purchased from the Occult Shop, and the Karukosa Robe is acquired from the Perverted Inn-Keeper. During the same mystery, find a hole in the painting in your room, then enter the Staff-Only area of the inn. Ashen Contract : Costs -7 DOOM and instantly kills any non-Eldritch enemy. Can only be used once. Unlock by backstabbing a follower. To do this, go to the Witch’s Tree (unlockable location) and gain the Paranoia Curse. Then you can kill a follower.

: Costs -7 DOOM and instantly kills any non-Eldritch enemy. Can only be used once. Unlock by backstabbing a follower. To do this, go to the Witch’s Tree (unlockable location) and gain the Paranoia Curse. Then you can kill a follower. Thread of Fate : In your home, go to the ‘Watch TV’ room and make a phone call. Input 567-09 to call and unlock this spell.

: In your home, go to the ‘Watch TV’ room and make a phone call. Input to call and unlock this spell. Seal of Savvesh : Costs -4 REASON and gives +1 STRENGTH permanently. Unlock by gaining four followers in a single session.

: Costs -4 REASON and gives +1 STRENGTH permanently. Unlock by gaining four followers in a single session. Seal of Bram’el : Costs -4 REASON and gives +1 KNOWLEDGE permanently. In the ‘School Scissors’ mystery, after peeking into the hallway to spot a strange apparition, open the door fully.

: Costs -4 REASON and gives +1 KNOWLEDGE permanently. In the ‘School Scissors’ mystery, after peeking into the hallway to spot a strange apparition, open the door fully. Shadow Shroud : Costs -3 REASON and allows you to ignore an area’s THREAT for the duration of a mystery. Unlock by reaching 30 turns in Endless Mode.

: Costs -3 REASON and allows you to ignore an area’s THREAT for the duration of a mystery. Unlock by reaching 30 turns in Endless Mode. Ancestral Strength: Costs -4 REASON and gives +1 damage to all attacks. Unlock by reaching 40 turns in Endless Mode.

Weapons:

Pocket Knife : Weapon, allows you to escape combat without a DOOM penalty. Prepare an attack and do nothing else for a turn to unlock.

: Weapon, allows you to escape combat without a DOOM penalty. Prepare an attack and do nothing else for a turn to unlock. Flare Gun : Weapon, no use yet. Collect the Baseball Bat from the Apartment Stalker enemy, and then use it to kill an enemy.

: Weapon, no use yet. Collect the Baseball Bat from the Apartment Stalker enemy, and then use it to kill an enemy. Army Knife : Weapon, no use yet. Unlock 5 spells in a single playthrough.

: Weapon, no use yet. Unlock 5 spells in a single playthrough. Hunting Rifle: The most powerful weapon in the game. Unlock by reaching 50 turns in Endless Mode.

Items:

Pain Medication : Unlock when you die from REASON loss for the first time.

: Unlock when you die from REASON loss for the first time. Experimental Drug : Unlock when you die from STAMINA loss for the first time.

: Unlock when you die from STAMINA loss for the first time. Gruesome Totem : Unlocks when you die from DOOM overdose for the first time.

: Unlocks when you die from DOOM overdose for the first time. Map : Lowers DOOM while exploring, and can be used in some events. While playing as Miku, wear the Tokyo Outfit and raise your DOOM to 90%, then bully someone from the schoolyard into following you.

: Lowers DOOM while exploring, and can be used in some events. While playing as Miku, wear the Tokyo Outfit and raise your DOOM to 90%, then bully someone from the schoolyard into following you. Glass Eye : Gives +1 PERCEPTION and a bonus random effect. During the ‘Fear Festival’ case, click your painting to inspect it and find a hole.

: Gives +1 PERCEPTION and a bonus random effect. During the ‘Fear Festival’ case, click your painting to inspect it and find a hole. Dog Treats : Lowers cost of shop items by -1 FND. Enter and exit the shop 10 times in a single session.

: Lowers cost of shop items by -1 FND. Enter and exit the shop 10 times in a single session. Tome of Rot : Unlock by sacrificing a follower with the Ritual Dagger. Easiest to get in the ‘Horrible History of Household Hell’ mystery. In the underground, set the radio to ‘430hz’ then sacrifice a follower in the battle.

: Unlock by sacrificing a follower with the Ritual Dagger. Easiest to get in the ‘Horrible History of Household Hell’ mystery. In the underground, set the radio to ‘430hz’ then sacrifice a follower in the battle. Pancakes : Item that gives +2 STAMINA and -2 DOOM. Unlocked by excorcising a ghost with a prayer. You can find a ghost in the restroom during the ‘School Scissors’ mystery.

: Item that gives +2 STAMINA and -2 DOOM. Unlocked by excorcising a ghost with a prayer. You can find a ghost in the restroom during the ‘School Scissors’ mystery. Cursed Cartridge : Thrown items deal extra damage when equipped. Unlock by completing the game as Aiko Takahashi.

: Thrown items deal extra damage when equipped. Unlock by completing the game as Aiko Takahashi. Eldritch Amulet : Complete the game with Kirie Minami. Can also be unlocked by defeating an Old God with 90% DOOM.

: Complete the game with Kirie Minami. Can also be unlocked by defeating an Old God with 90% DOOM. Foreign Cigarettes: Carry 30 cigarettes in your inventory to unlock.

Followers:

Hermit : A follower. Unlocked by rolling 1 in an Event Check.

: A follower. Unlocked by rolling 1 in an Event Check. Camp Dog : Unlock the Monument location, and use its power once to unlock this follower.

: Unlock the Monument location, and use its power once to unlock this follower. Attack Dog : Solve the ‘Blue Gem’ riddle to unlock this handy follower.

: Solve the ‘Blue Gem’ riddle to unlock this handy follower. Ikumi : A follower. Unlocked by playing as Aiko and defeating the Mad Janitor in the ‘Macabre Memoir of Morbid Mermaids’ case.

: A follower. Unlocked by playing as Aiko and defeating the Mad Janitor in the ‘Macabre Memoir of Morbid Mermaids’ case. Ryuichi: A follower. Unlocked after one of your followers dies in combat. Have your follower attempt to ‘Distract’ an enemy until they die.

Outfits: