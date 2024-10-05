Starfield: Shattered Space – “What Remains” Main Story Quest Walkthrough

The first Story Quest in the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC expansion is called “What Remains” and tasks players with trying to figure out what happened aboard a large space station that has strange apparitions walking the halls. We here at Gameranx already have a guide on how to start the new Shattered Space DLC but for those who want to know how to complete this Quest, allow us to show you how to navigate through this strange vessel and arrive at the new planet this expansion has to offer. This guide will provide a full walkthrough on how to complete the “What Remains” Story Quest for the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC.

How to Complete the “What Remains” Story Quest in Starfield: Shatted Space

To start the “What Remains” Story Quest, complete the very first mission in Starfield‘s base game, “One Small Step” Quest. Once that mission is done, grav-jump to a system without any active missions to find a large space station called The Oracle. Dock at the station and begin investigating the remnants of the abandoned station.

Once on board, turn to the left and head down the hallway to find a door that can be opened with several corpses of Orcale crew members. at the end of this hallway, there is a blue specter known as a Phantom of a man named Sirak Veth’aal. After listening to his dialogue, progress through the next room to find two Phantoms talking to one another. These Phantoms are Sirak and Basira Mir. Basira will lose control of herself and will become hostile, attacking you. Defeat Basira and loot the Oracle Access Card from her body. After Basira is defeated, Sirak will hide in the corner. Go through the door to the right of Sirak to progress further into The Oracle station.

At this point, there will also be a new optional objective to find Sirak’s Logs, 4 audio logs scattered across the station that provide information on how the vessel has become the way it is now. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on where to find all of Sirak’s Logs aboard The Oracle here.

Once through the door, your objective is to find a way into the Engineering Bay. To do this, you must first find an Access Card Reader. Go straight until you reach a railing with a large orb hanging in the air. From here, go to the right, and at the end of the hallway is a small office with the Access Card Reader on the wall. Trying to interact with it will point you in the direction of the Access Card in a different part of the vessel.

Go back to the orb and jump over the railing. Float down to the floor at the bottom of the area beyond the railing and then go through the hallway to the right. Follow the hallway to find a control panel with 3 buttons on it. Press the button labeled with a “3.” This will move the crate in the corresponding space out of the way so that you may progress forward.

Follow the #3 path until you find a hatch on the floor. Open it up and drop it down to the floor below. Turn right to find a staircase.

Once at the top of the stairs, turn left and go straight to find a bedroom. The Engineering Bay Access Card is sitting on the bed for you to pick up.

Head back to the Access Card Reader near the entrance to the Engineering Bay, defeating any Phantoms in your way. Use the card to unlock the nearby double doors. Right behind the doors is a terminal called Main Power Controls. Interact with this terminal and press the “Reconnect Secondary Power” button. This will fail and tell you to restore the power to the ship’s gravity. This requires you to find the Emergency Power Switch in the area above you.

From the terminal, float to the top of the room and onto a metal platform. A set of locked metal double doors is at one end of the platform. Go to the opposite end of the platform and enter an operating room with a door at the back wall.

Go through the door to make your way to the left. Enter the room at the end of the platform and then go left to find a room full of floating debris. Among all of this debris are a few Power Cells that you will need to pick up. Once you have one, go to the far end of the room, plug it into the Power Receptacle, and press the Power Switch right next to it to open a nearby door that leads to Main Gravity Controls. Interact with the terminal to reactivate the gravity.

Return to the Main Power Controls terminal and reconnect the Secondary Power Cell. Head back to the railing with the orb near it and then go to the left. Follow the path and go up a staircase to find a door that leads to the Operations sector of The Oracle. Go to the center of Operations to see another scene with Sirak. After his dialogue, a fight against him along with some other Phantoms will begin. Defeat them all and then loot the Operations Access Card from Sirak’s body. Interact with the Operations Control terminal and press the “Initiate Mainframe Reboot” button to fully restore power to The Oracle.

Once the reboot process is complete, The Oracle will jump through space and arrive at the DLC’s new planet known as Va’ruun’kai. After arriving at the new world and the ship’s computer completes all of its dialogue, there will be a transmission coming from the Dazra City settlement on the planet. When the transmission ends, the “What Remains” Story Quest will be completed and “The Promised, Broken” Story Quest will begin. You will receive 250 EXP and Credits. Disembark The Oracle to explore the expansion’s new planet and officially start your Shattered Space experience.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Starfield: Shattered Space as well as other great games in the future.