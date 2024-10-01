Starfield: Shattered Space – All Sirak’s Log Locations

The first mission of Starfield: Shattered Space is called “What Remains” and tasks players to find out what happened on a space station known as The Oracle. Ravenged by some unknown force and the phantoms of the crew still haunting the halls, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. While the main objective of the Story Quest is to restore power to the vessel, there are several audio logs recorded by a crew member named Sirak, appropriately called Sirak’s Logs. There is an optional objective to find all of them and for players that want to get a full understanding of what happened here, allow us to show where to find all of these recordings. This guide will show players where to find all Sirak’s Log locations in the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC

More Starfield Content:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit | 10 Secrets, Features & Fun To Get You Back In The Cockpit

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Where to Find All Sirak’s Logs in Starfield: Shatted Space

There are a total of 4 logs hidden around The Oracle. Each one contains an audio recording from Sirak, chronicling the events that led to the station’s destruction.

Sirak’s Log #1

The first log can be found very early on in the mission. Progress through the early portions of the quest, following the phantom of Sirak. Eventually, Sirak will meet another phantom named Basira who will become hostile. After defeating Basira, go through the door to load into the next area. Go to the railing with the large orb surrounded by the strange blue gel that has taken over the station. Go to the right to find a control room with an Access Card Reader and a desk beside it. On the table is the first Sirak’s Log.

Sirak’s Log #2

Leave the room with the Card Reader and defeat the Phantoms in the hallways. Head back to the railing near the door used to enter the Engineering area. Since the area is in zero gravity, go over the railing and float down to the ground floor. Sitting on a terminal is the Sirak’s Log #2.

Sirak’s Log #3

Progress through The Oracle and find the Engineering Access Card. Once the card is acquired, leave the bedroom, turn right, and then enter the first door on the left to enter another room. Sitting on the counter near a stove is the third audio log from Sirak.

Sirak’s Log #4

Return to the Access Card Reader and use the keycard to gain access to the Engineering Bay. Float up the cylinder-shaped area to reach a steel walkway with a locked door that leads to Gravity Controls. Walk down the walkway and around the corner to the next room to find the fourth and final of Sirak’s Logs sitting on a terminal right beside the door.

That is where to find all of Sirak’s Log found in the “What Remains” Story Quest in Starfield: Shattered Space. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Starfield: Shattered Space and other great games in the future.