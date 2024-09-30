After much anticipation, the first DLC expansion for Starfield, Shattered Space, is finally here! Players who are ready to return to Bethesda’s spacefaring RPG will find whole new planets, factions, and weapons to discover in this otherworldly expansion. The first step of playing the DLC is to know how to access it. Buying and installing it is simple enough, but tracking down the location begins the new quest might be challenging. So allow us to help! This guide will show players how to start the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC.

More Starfield Content:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit | 10 Secrets, Features & Fun To Get You Back In The Cockpit

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

How to Start the Starfield Shattered Space DLC

NOTE: Two updates must be installed before you can play the DLC. Make make sure your version of the game is Version 1.14.70.

The Shattered Space DLC can be done very early in a completely new playthrough. The only requirement is to complete the base game’s first mission, “One Small Step” which will see you joining Constellation. Once this happens, perform a grav-jump with your spaceship and travel to the orbit of any star system without active missions. This will lead to you receiving a distress call from a space station known as The Oracle.

This starts the very first quest of the DLC, “What Remains.” Despite what the distress might say about staying away from the ominous structure, head towards The Oracle and board the station. This will start the story of Shattered Space, tasking you with finding out what is going on with this vessel, which will serve as a central part of the expansion and will lead to new worlds to explore. You can now officially start your journey into the Shattered Space DLC.

While players are freed to start the expansion as soon as possible, jumping into the new unstable region of space at the start of a fresh Starfield journey might not be the best idea. While you can start Shattered Space right after the completion of the game’s first quest, Bethesda has suggested being at least Level 35 before starting the expansion. This is even shown in the game’s Quest Log when looking at the description for “What Remains.” We suggest listening to this warning. You should leave the mysteries of The Oracle and everything beyond when you’ve reached the appropriate level.

With all that said, you can now start the Shattered Space DLC for Starfield. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Starfield: Shattered Space and other great games in the future.