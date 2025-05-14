Nintendo San Francisco Showcases Special Figures Gamers Can Get Upon Store’s Opening

For those on the West Coast of the United States, tomorrow will be a big day for you. Why is that? Tomorrow is the grand opening of the Nintendo San Francisco store! This is important for multiple reasons. The first is the most obvious one: it’s only the second Nintendo store to open in the US, and only the third to open in the whole world! That’s how exclusive it is. The second reason is that, because of its opening, people lucky enough to go there will get first crack at all the wonderful items that will be on display! There will be some true collectibles for Nintendo fans to have.

To that end, Nintendo decided to drop a special video to promote one of the things that you can get at the store. As you’ll see below, the video shows off the statues of certain characters from Nintendo’s library, and then a mini-figurine pops in to greet you. No, these aren’t Amiibo, as those look different. Instead, these are exclusive figures by all accounts. This means that if you’re able to go to Nintendo San Francisco, you’ll have the chance to get these special figurines before anyone else does.

Bring a piece of Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO home with you when you purchase these sculpture replicas in store.



T-minus 2 days until the grand opening! pic.twitter.com/EmM6xLDAP2 — Nintendo NY | SAN FRANCISCO (@NintendoStoreUS) May 13, 2025

Sure, we all know that they’ll end up on eBay and other sites soon enough, but hey, you’ll still be among the first to get them!

One of the reasons why The Big N will be excited about this new store opening up is that it helps expand their brand. As noted before, they only have one store in the US, and that’s in New York. That store has multiple events throughout the year, including allowing people to buy games upon release, being a host for Nintendo Direct livestreams, and so much more! So, with a certain Switch 2 console coming into play, the store could arguably be even more important for the company’s sales going forward.

Not to mention, it offers them some extra exposure. Yes, “exposure” sometimes is a dirty word in certain industries, but in this case, it’s about exposing the brand to other people and helping them embrace their geekdom. Plenty of fans want to have merch of their favorite characters and franchises, but aren’t always able to get them in high quality. This Nintendo store will definitely do that, and fans will eat it up.

Hopefully, over the next days, we’ll get some more insights into what the store offers and the prices that they’re putting some of these items on. Stay tuned!