Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 6

Warzone is preparing to open its doors to a new competitive season on the action packed battlefield that is Rebirth Island.

There are many ways in which fans of the mode can earn rewards. The most prestigious is a weapon charm for placing first and, of course, the cosmetics allowing you to show off your highest Skill Division.

Warzone Season 6 Ranked rewards

The following rewards are acquired through earning kills, assists, and certain placements:

Get 25 Kills or Assists: “WZ Season 6 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

“WZ Season 6 Competitor” Weapon Sticker Get 250 Kills or Assists: “WZ Ranked Play Season 6” Loading Screen

“WZ Ranked Play Season 6” Loading Screen Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: “WZ Season 6 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 6 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo Place in the Top 15, 25 times: “Team Spirit” Weapon Decal

“Team Spirit” Weapon Decal Place in the Top 5, 25 times: “Retired Pro MCW” Weapon Blueprint

“Retired Pro MCW” Weapon Blueprint Place 1st: “Gold Lining” Weapon Charm

The end of season rewards are based on your highest Skill Division placement:

Bronze: “WZ Season 6 Bronze” Emblem

“WZ Season 6 Bronze” Emblem Silver: “WZ Season 6 Silver” Emblem

“WZ Season 6 Silver” Emblem Gold: “WZ Season 6 Gold” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 6 Gold” Animated Emblem Gold: “WZ Season 6 Gold” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 6 Gold” Weapon Camo Platinum: “WZ Season 6 Platinum” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 6 Platinum” Animated Emblem Platinum: “WZ Season 6 Platinum” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 6 Platinum” Weapon Camo Diamond: “WZ Season 6 Diamond” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 6 Diamond” Animated Emblem Diamond: “WZ Season 6 Diamond” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 6 Diamond” Weapon Camo Crimson: “WZ Season 6 Crimson” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 6 Crimson” Animated Emblem Crimson: “WZ Season 6 Crimson” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 6 Crimson” Weapon Camo Iridescent: “WZ Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Emblem Iridescent: “WZ Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card

“WZ Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card Iridescent: “WZ Season 6 Iridescent” Weapon Camo

“WZ Season 6 Iridescent” Weapon Camo Top 250: “WZ Season 6 Top 250” Animated Emblem

“WZ Season 6 Top 250” Animated Emblem Top 250: “WZ Season 6 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

“WZ Season 6 Top 250” Animated Calling Card #1 Overall: “Season 6 #1 Overall” Animated Emblem

“Season 6 #1 Overall” Animated Emblem #1 Overall: “Season 6 #1 Overall” Animated Calling Card

The rewards up for grabs will be available to earn until the end of Season 6, a date for which is yet to be announced. The future of Warzone Ranked Play is up in the air at the moment, but the rewards detailed above will carry over to the next era of the battle royale.