Modern Warfare 3: All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 6

Although the competitive Call of Duty League season is over, the action in MW3 Ranked Play is still high. Season 6 of MW3 will offer a new set of rewards for fans to earn depending on the amount of wins you achieve, as well as your rank.

Season 6 will close the curtains on MW3 for good, so this is the final batch of Ranked Play rewards that’ll go live in this title. To see out the game with a bang, you’ll definitely want to snag as many goodies as possible.

MW3 Season 6 Ranked rewards

The following rewards are based on how many wins you earn this season:

  • 5 Wins:MW3 Season 6 Competitor” Weapon Sticker
  • 10 Wins: “Pro Re-Issue Renetti” Weapon Blueprint
  • 25 Wins: “Proven Mettle” Weapon Charm
  • 50 Wins: “Smoke Show” Weapon Decal
  • 75 Wins: MW3 Ranked Play Season 6” Loading Screen
  • 100 Wins:MW3 Season 6 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Here are all the end of season rewards, relating to the highest placement in your Skill Division:

  • Bronze:MW3 Season 6 Bronze” Emblem
  • Silver:MW3 Season 6 Silver” Emblem
  • Gold:MW3 Season 6 Gold” Animated Emblem
  • Gold: MW3 Season 6 Gold” Weapon Camo
  • Platinum:MW3 Season 6 Platinum” Animated Emblem
  • Platinum:MW3 Season 6 Platinum” Weapon Camo
  • Diamond:MW3 Season 6 Diamond” Animated Emblem
  • Diamond:MW3 Season 6 Diamond” Weapon Camo
  • Crimson:MW3 Season 6 Crimson” Animated Emblem
  • Crimson:MW3 Season 6 Crimson” Weapon Camo
  • Iridescent: MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Emblem
  • Iridescent:MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Weapon Camo
  • Iridescent:MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card
  • Top 250:MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Emblem
  • Top 250:MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Calling Card
  • Top 250:MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo
mw3 season 6 ranked play rewards

The rewards detailed above will be available to earn until the end of Season 6, a date for which is yet to be confirmed. Although the items you pick up won’t carry over to Black Ops 6 multiplayer, they can still be equipped in the next iteration of Warzone.

