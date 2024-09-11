Modern Warfare 3: All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 6

Although the competitive Call of Duty League season is over, the action in MW3 Ranked Play is still high. Season 6 of MW3 will offer a new set of rewards for fans to earn depending on the amount of wins you achieve, as well as your rank.

Season 6 will close the curtains on MW3 for good, so this is the final batch of Ranked Play rewards that’ll go live in this title. To see out the game with a bang, you’ll definitely want to snag as many goodies as possible.

More Call of Duty guides

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kastov LSW | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the DTIR 30-06 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Kill Order Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Beta Maps and Modes | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

MW3 Season 6 Ranked rewards

The following rewards are based on how many wins you earn this season:

5 Wins: “MW3 Season 6 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

“MW3 Season 6 Competitor” Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: “Pro Re-Issue Renetti” Weapon Blueprint

“Pro Re-Issue Renetti” Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: “Proven Mettle” Weapon Charm

“Proven Mettle” Weapon Charm 50 Wins: “Smoke Show” Weapon Decal

“Smoke Show” Weapon Decal 75 Wins: “MW3 Ranked Play Season 6” Loading Screen

“MW3 Ranked Play Season 6” Loading Screen 100 Wins: “MW3 Season 6 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Here are all the end of season rewards, relating to the highest placement in your Skill Division:

Bronze: “MW3 Season 6 Bronze” Emblem

“MW3 Season 6 Bronze” Emblem Silver: “MW3 Season 6 Silver” Emblem

“MW3 Season 6 Silver” Emblem Gold: “MW3 Season 6 Gold” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 6 Gold” Animated Emblem Gold: “MW3 Season 6 Gold” Weapon Camo

“MW3 Season 6 Gold” Weapon Camo Platinum: “MW3 Season 6 Platinum” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 6 Platinum” Animated Emblem Platinum: “MW3 Season 6 Platinum” Weapon Camo

“MW3 Season 6 Platinum” Weapon Camo Diamond: “MW3 Season 6 Diamond” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 6 Diamond” Animated Emblem Diamond: “MW3 Season 6 Diamond” Weapon Camo

“MW3 Season 6 Diamond” Weapon Camo Crimson: “MW3 Season 6 Crimson” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 6 Crimson” Animated Emblem Crimson: “MW3 Season 6 Crimson” Weapon Camo

“MW3 Season 6 Crimson” Weapon Camo Iridescent: “MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Emblem Iridescent: “MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Weapon Camo

“MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Weapon Camo Iridescent: “MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card

“MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Emblem

“MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Emblem Top 250: “MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

“MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo

The rewards detailed above will be available to earn until the end of Season 6, a date for which is yet to be confirmed. Although the items you pick up won’t carry over to Black Ops 6 multiplayer, they can still be equipped in the next iteration of Warzone.