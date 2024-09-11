Modern Warfare 3: All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 6

Although the competitive Call of Duty League season is over, the action in MW3 Ranked Play is still high. Season 6 of MW3 will offer a new set of rewards for fans to earn depending on the amount of wins you achieve, as well as your rank.
Season 6 will close the curtains on MW3 for good, so this is the final batch of Ranked Play rewards that’ll go live in this title. To see out the game with a bang, you’ll definitely want to snag as many goodies as possible.
MW3 Season 6 Ranked rewards
The following rewards are based on how many wins you earn this season:
- 5 Wins: “MW3 Season 6 Competitor” Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: “Pro Re-Issue Renetti” Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: “Proven Mettle” Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: “Smoke Show” Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: “MW3 Ranked Play Season 6” Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: “MW3 Season 6 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo
Here are all the end of season rewards, relating to the highest placement in your Skill Division:
- Bronze: “MW3 Season 6 Bronze” Emblem
- Silver: “MW3 Season 6 Silver” Emblem
- Gold: “MW3 Season 6 Gold” Animated Emblem
- Gold: “MW3 Season 6 Gold” Weapon Camo
- Platinum: “MW3 Season 6 Platinum” Animated Emblem
- Platinum: “MW3 Season 6 Platinum” Weapon Camo
- Diamond: “MW3 Season 6 Diamond” Animated Emblem
- Diamond: “MW3 Season 6 Diamond” Weapon Camo
- Crimson: “MW3 Season 6 Crimson” Animated Emblem
- Crimson: “MW3 Season 6 Crimson” Weapon Camo
- Iridescent: “MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Emblem
- Iridescent: “MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Weapon Camo
- Iridescent: “MW3 Season 6 Iridescent” Animated Calling Card
- Top 250: “MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Emblem
- Top 250: “MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Calling Card
- Top 250: “MW3 Season 6 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo
The rewards detailed above will be available to earn until the end of Season 6, a date for which is yet to be confirmed. Although the items you pick up won’t carry over to Black Ops 6 multiplayer, they can still be equipped in the next iteration of Warzone.