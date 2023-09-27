Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI Will Be Announced This October

What's key here is that Rockstar is farther ahead at the game than we though they were because of the 2022 leak.

A new rumor has emerged that Rockstar will be announcing Grand Theft Auto VI very, very soon.

Chris Marx, one of many insiders who have been sharing rumors about the video game industry for a while, tweeted this earlier:

“I can now confirm that Grand Theft Auto VI announcement is set to release on 26th October 2023.”

Rumors about Grand Theft Auto VI ‘s release have been particularly hot because of last year’s leak of both Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto VI. That leak had suggested that Rockstar was still very early in the process of making Grand Theft Auto VI.

However, Rockstar had revealed in a statement that the leak was of an earlier version of Grand Theft Auto VI, and the actual status of their progress hadn’t gone public yet. And here is where things get interesting.

Last July, a leaker revealed that a remaster of Red Dead Redemption would be releasing this year, and that Grand Theft Auto VI would be announced this year, to release in 2024. However, this leaker was off on the details so far. Particularly, he was wrong about the date for Red Dead Redemption, and he didn’t know the whole store\y of its remaster status.

A month later, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick himself shared what looked like an early leak of Grand Theft Auto VI ‘s release date. In Strauss’ words, “we have a great outlook for fiscal 2025 where we’ve reiterated our belief that we’ll generate about $8 billion in net bookings.”

Sone fans took this as a sign that Grand Theft Auto VI would be releasing in fiscal year 2025, but Strauss did not name it directly, so he may have been referring to other games. That doubt resurfaced even harder earlier this month, when fans debated a clip of Strauss sharing Grand Theft Auto VI ‘s release date. Many fans believe the clip is a deepfake.

This week, a voice actor for Grand Theft Auto VI teased that the game would be bigger than every prior Grand Theft Auto. To be fair, that is the goal Rockstar puts itself to with every new game in the franchise, and they have also been successful in that regard.

So there is a ton of speculation going on already about Grand Theft Auto VI’s announcement and release date. But if there is fire where there is smoke, then the fact that so many people are claiming the announcement is coming soon could be a sign that Rockstar really is planning to do so.

With all that said, of course, we cannot vouch for the veracity of this or other rumors, so caveat emptor.