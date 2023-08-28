Take-Two Interactive Boss Has Hinted At GTA 6 Release Date

The road to get GTA 6 has not been an easy one for gamers. After all, Rockstar Games made it perfectly clear that they were fine with milking their fifth title and its online component for about a decade before confirming that a sixth title was in the works. Then, the massive leak of the title had everyone questioning what was going on, what the game’s quality would be like, and so on. Even with all of that dying down, Rockstar Games hasn’t provided any clues as to when the title may be released, making gamers all the more anxious.

Thankfully, the head of Take-Two Interactive, who owns Rockstar, has given us at least a little bit of a window for us to think about. During an interview with CNBC, CEO Strauss Zelnick talked about their company’s future profits, and a certain line seemed like a direct reference to the new game:

“We leave the announcement of upcoming titles to our labels and we have said we have a very robust pipeline of titles and we have a great outlook for fiscal 2025 where we’ve reiterated our belief that we’ll generate about $8 billion in net bookings,” he said.

While that isn’t the most “direct” way of saying things, most gamers will acknowledge that the “$8 billion in net bookings” is a pretty obvious gesture toward GTA 6. After all, the last game was so successful that it set records years after launch and is officially one of the best-selling games of all time. Given that success and the ever-building hype around the upcoming title, it’s not hard to see why Take-Two is expecting a big profit for the new game once it launches.

Various factors have to be considered and fulfilled to get that profit margin, though, including game quality and longevity. But when it comes to Rockstar Games, they’re one of the few game developers out there that you can look at their titles and not see any duds or overall mistakes. Plus, with their robust lineup and the experience of making open-world titles and games with consistent content, it’d be shocking if they couldn’t pull it off.

Even with this “fiscal 2025” release window tease, gamers will want to know more about the title as soon as possible. They want to see the game, know where they’ll be, who they’ll play as, and more. Whether Take-Two or Rockstar Games gives them that information soon is unclear.