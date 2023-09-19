Grand Theft Auto V Star Gives A New Claim Regarding GTA 6 Launch

Grand Theft Auto fans are waiting for Rockstar Games to unveil the next mainline installment finally. It’s been ages since we had a brand new installment for the franchise. In fact, we already surpassed the ten-year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V. Remember, this game initially launched on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 console platforms. So it’s clear that fans are ready for a new thrilling installment. Unfortunately, there is very little to go by officially and a bit more insight into what’s coming, thanks to a series of leaks.

However, we do have a new comment made about Grand Theft Auto 6 from a Grand Theft Auto alumnus. The actor who stepped up and portrayed the iconic Grand Theft Auto V character Michael De Santa, Ned Luke, offered at least one bold claim regarding the next game. Ned clearly understands just how big the fanbase is for the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and since he played such a big role in the last game, he’s got a following. The actor is willing to add a bit more fuel to the anticipation and expectations for Grand Theft Auto 6. Thanks to PCGamesN, we’re finding out that Ned commented on a post regarding the future of Grand Theft Auto in comparison to the launch of Grand Theft Auto V.

The X account, GTAOnlineNews, asked followers if Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a competitor to Grand Theft Auto V launch record. If you don’t recall, Grand Theft Auto V was a massive hit at launch and broke industry sales records, with the game earning $800 million in its first day alone. Rockstar Games even found the game surpassing $1 billion by the third day the game was released. So now that anticipation is boiling over, Ned Luke is telling fans that Grand Theft Auto 6 will blow those numbers out of the water.

Six will blow those numbers outta the water. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) September 17, 2023

That could be the case, as fans have waited years to dive into the next game. Again, if it weren’t for the leaks, we wouldn’t know much about the game outside of Rockstar Games, confirming the title is being developed. However, thanks to the leaks, Vice City appears to be the setting for the next game. However, what the storyline is and what new features might come out for the game compared to the last installment remains a mystery. Do you think the next game will surpass the $800 million launch day record?