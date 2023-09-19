Microsoft Plans Leak Revealing Customized Xbox Series X Consoles

It appears more documents have leaked out online regarding future Microsoft plans. In fact, we had a leak earlier today that covered the plans for a mid-gen refresh for the Xbox Series X/S console platforms. However, another document was uncovered that shares details of a customized Xbox Series X console option. If Microsoft continues to pursue this option, we’ll see an Xbox Series X option available within the Xbox Design Lab. However, we’re uncertain just when these plans will be rolling out.

Again, thanks to the FTC, who had documents published without redactions, a few notable details of Microsoft’s upcoming plans have been leaked out. That’s a hit to Microsoft but a win for players, as we know what might be inbound. Again, we had the reveal of some updates planned for the Xbox Series X/S consoles with the mid-gen refresh. However, if you’re interested in making your Xbox Series X console feel much more personal, then you might be delighted to see a new Xbox Design Lab addition. Thanks to a post from the VGC, we’re learning of the document that unveiled these new plans.

According to the report, it looks like Microsoft plans to add the ability for consumers to customize the look of a new Xbox Series X console through Xbox Design Lab. If you’re unfamiliar with Xbox Design Lab, it’s a service that allows players to customize Xbox controllers. Essentially, players start with a blank canvas and can dictate just how exactly they want their controller to look. Upon loading up the website, you’ll get to pick out what controller model you’d like to design before getting tossed into the editor.

From there, you can customize every attribute of the controller’s look. You’ll get to customize the different colors used to determine what kind of buttons are included, such as if you prefer colored buttons or a variation of grays, whites, and blacks. Finishing things off, you can customize the controller with a laser engraving.

So this same setup could be coming to the Xbox Series X, where you’ll get to determine the colors of the panels, potentially the vent, and even the physical buttons. But we’re left waiting on when Microsoft opts to bring this feature out. At the very least, it might be quite an exciting addition for some players who feel the Xbox Series X console is too bland for their taste.