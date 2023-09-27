Pikmin 4 Update 1.0.2 Available Now, Patch Notes Revealed

Nintendo has shared notes for the newest patch for Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 4 update version 1.0.2 will apply to both the Pikmin 4 demo and the full game. The most noteworthy update is that a progress bar will be added to the game’s loading screens. Aside from that, some bug fixes require that owners download the update first, and then load up their save data, for the bug fixes to be applied.

You can read the patch notes below, courtesy of NintendoEverything:

Bug Fixes (Applied after Reloading Save Data)

If you experience any of the following issues, please download this update, then reload your save data from the file-selection screen. Fixed an issue where some treasures would disappear when the player rewound time. Fixed an issue where dialogue would fail to proceed when the player talked to castaways with side missions. Fixed an issue where all characters would disappear from the Rescue Command Post. Fixed an issue where the player would not have enough glow sap needed for treatment. (If the player doesn’t have enough glow sap as a result of this bug, their stock will be replenished with that amount at the end of the day.)

If you experience any of the following issues, please download this update, then reload your save data from the file-selection screen. Other Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the player could significantly increase the number of Pikmin. Fixed an issue where the player’s screen would remain dark after they skipped a cutscene. Fixed an issue where some treasures would stop being transportable. (If the treasure was already in a state where it couldn’t be transported, it’ll return to its original position after three in-game days—then the player will be able to transport it.) Fixed other issues to improve gameplay experience.

Regarding Loading Times A progress bar has been added to loading screens so players can see progress on loading times. (For players who’ve purchased the digital version, loading times can be shortened by moving the software data to internal storage.)



Pikmin 4 update version 1.0.2 is available to download now.

Pikmin 4 released to a strong positive critical reception, ironically on the same day that the game leaked. Nintendo’s Takashi Tezuka said that the company will not try to make the fans wait for the next game, hinting that the company may already be working on the next Pikmin thanks to its success.

Pikmin’s hardcore fans must certainly be very happy, with the Switch receiving a port of every Pikmin game to date on top of Pikmin 4. A new Pikmin coming up for the next Nintendo console is sure to draw those fans, including new fans, to that new console.