Starfield Mod Support Will Arrive After Launch

If you were hopeful that mod support would be featured in Starfield right out of the gate, you might be in for some disappointment. Fortunately, we knew Starfield would feature mod support. The video game is easily one of the more anticipated titles to launch this year and arguably one of the biggest for the Xbox team in a very long time. However, with the game nearly here with the official launch and those on early access getting to dive in, you will have to enjoy the vanilla experience of the game. All the extra goodies that come packed from mods will be coming later.

Recently, Pete Hines did an interview with a Spanish publication outlet called Vandal. Fortunately, that was translated on GameSpot, where we learned that Bethesda is planning to bring out mod support after launch. There’s no further indication as to when exactly players can expect the mod support launch date to arrive. But for now, the focus is to ensure this game can launch smoothly. After all, we’ve seen reports that this game, in particular, is the least buggy title released under Bethesda. So, that might have been the major component right now before bringing on extra content for players to dabble with.

Now, mods will likely be rather rampant to begin with when this game officially launches. For those on PC, you’ll likely see several different features or reskins being provided by the community. However, the official mod support should make things a whole lot easier to manage. If you’re after something to make adding mods a bit more seamless, especially for the likes of the Xbox Series X/S, it’s best to hold off until the official support date is unveiled.

But again, it’s likely that you’ll be spending quite a bit of time with the vanilla gameplay experience for Starfield. Even the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, noted that he put in 200 hours of the game so far with different character builds. Meanwhile, if you want our personal impressions of the game, you’re in luck. We have our own Before You Buy video coverage for Starfield, which you can view below. This will give you our thoughts on the game while providing gameplay footage. Likewise, you can feel free to watch the review without the fear of anything we would deem to be in spoiler territory for the gameplay or narrative experience.