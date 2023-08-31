Level 5 To Have a Big Presence At Tokyo Game Show

The best thing that a video game developer can do is have multiple games and franchises in the works to keep their profits up and the faith in their product high. Even if you’re not a AAA company, you still want to release titles within a good period of time so gamers don’t forget about you and your title. Level 5 has quietly been one of the more consistent video game teams out there, and they have multiple games in the work right now that will arrive soon. Many of those titles will get updates via September’s Tokyo Game Show.

At one point, the Tokyo Game Show was one of the biggest gaming events in the world, one where many developers would show up to talk about their titles, and they’d get tons of news coverage for them. While the event has waned in recent years, Level 5 has been confirmed to be there, with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE, Megaton Musashi: Wired, and FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time joining them at the event.

Decapolice is a new property that the team is trying out. In it, you’ll play a rookie detective attempting to solve crimes while bouncing between the real world and a virtual one meant to train young detectives. Things won’t go as intended within the virtual space, and you’ll have to team up with others to fight monsters that pop up within the digital world as you solve cases.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is the latest entry in the popular soccer franchise that has branched out into both video games and anime. The new title will follow a young player who tries to live out his dreams of being on a good soccer team. As the player, you’ll manage him and his teammates on the pitch to ensure teamwork is high and that you can score goals as a unit.

Curiously, one of the titles that hasn’t been said to be at the Tokyo Game Show is Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. The game will feature the return of the beloved gentlemen detective alongside his fan-favorite partner Luke, who has called him to a new land where the Professor’s skills aren’t well known. The franchise was incredibly popular on the Nintendo DS and 3DS, and this will be the first console entry for the series. Perhaps Level 5 is merely waiting for a better moment to show it off.