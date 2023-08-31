The PlayStation Portal Launches This November

If you remember, Sony first introduced the PlayStation Q as their next big accessory device for the PlayStation 5. However, the PlayStation Q became the PlayStation Portal since that initial announcement. This device is made to complement your PlayStation 5 by being able to play your PlayStation 5 games in another room of your home. Think of it as a Nintendo Switch, just without the features that would allow you to take your games on the go.

For those situations where you need to free up your home television but still want to enjoy your PlayStation 5 video games, the PlayStation Portal will be handy. This device can connect to your PlayStation 5 console through Wi-Fi, so you can continue playing your favorite takes in another room entirely. However, if you were wondering just when this device would launch into the marketplace, Sony has since revealed that the PlayStation Portal will become available on November 15, 2023.

Taking to the official PlayStation Twitter account, Sony urges players to put in their pre-orders now to ensure they have a unit shipped. Pre-orders for select markets are now available through the PlayStation website. Meanwhile, other select retailers can provide pre-orders on September 29, 2023. That will allow you to get a PlayStation Portal when it arrives on November 15, 2023. Currently, the device will be available for $199.99 USD if you decide to make the purchase.

The PlayStation Portal remote player launches starting November 15 🛜



Pre-order details: https://t.co/meD5OKkvlH pic.twitter.com/uBsvsj94tM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 31, 2023

Of course, we’ve seen plenty of back and forth between consumers on whether they would even like to pick up the PlayStation Portal. While this device brings an 8” display attached to a controller that provides all the features of a standard DualSense, it lacks the ability to enjoy your games on the go. You’ll still need to be on the same Wi-Fi as your PlayStation 5. So again, for some households that might require you to free up the television, this gives you the ability to enjoy your PlayStation 5. Otherwise, those who want a powerful gaming device to enjoy on commute will likely pass this device up.

Only time will tell if the PlayStation Portal will be able to sell well in the marketplace. Again, the device won’t be available until this November, so there is still time to market the PlayStation Portal. Otherwise, you can check out a trailer for this upcoming Sony hardware in the video we have embedded below.