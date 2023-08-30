Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Rayman DLC Gets Launch Trailer

At long last, the final piece of DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has arrived. So far, we’ve entered the “Tower of Doom” and had to fight “The Last Spark Hunter,” but now, we’re going to see the return of a gaming icon. Rayman was the character that was Ubisoft’s mascot for some time, and it was because of Rayman that the Rabbids franchise was born in the first place. But when their popularity took off, the beloved character was thrown into the background. But no more! Today, “Rayman in the Phantom Show” will put the character back where he belongs: in the spotlight.

A new launch trailer highlights this premise in many ways. The Phantom itself narrates the trailer and showcases the many talents that Rayman will have as he works alongside Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario to defeat this loudmouth. For example, Rayman can hover over objects thanks to his ears. That’ll allow the Rabbids to grab onto his legs as they traverse the various stages The Phantom has for them. He’ll also be able to use his arms to shatter certain obstacles.

As for battle, Rayman will have multiple tools at his disposal. He’ll have a blaster that he can use for basic attacks, and then he has turrets he can set up to attack approaching foes. This can also be used in conjunction with other Rabbids to unleash combo attacks. Thus, you’ll want to plan carefully to maximize everyone’s abilities.

What will surprise people is that both Rayman and the Rabbids will have extra abilities in the DLC. Rayman is shown transforming into another style of character, and Rabbid Mario can apparently summon a “stunt double” to help him in combat.

What might interest fans the most, however, is that The Phantom gets a bit meta at the end of the trailer. Specifically, he calls out Rayman for being “overshadowed” by the Rabbids and that he is a “setting star” that no one cares about. That’s a line that many have used to describe the gaming icon over the last several years. His last mainline title was in 2011, and while it was good, it didn’t help restart his lineup.

In contrast, the Rabbids have had multiple video games, including crossovers with Mario, a TV series, and more. Many gamers hope that Rayman’s DLC in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be a springboard for something new. Even Ubisoft is teasing that a “secret message” is hidden within the DLC if you complete it.