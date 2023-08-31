Steam Is Featuring A PlayStation Publisher Sale Promo

For years, Microsoft embraced the PC platform when it came to Xbox first-party video games. So, some of the great games you can expect on Xbox console platforms would also see a release on the PC. That’s great if you’re a PC gamer, and those games launch on day one across both PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. But Sony wasn’t too keen on that idea. It took the company a long while before they started to embrace the PC platform with their first-party video game titles. Fortunately, you can spot some former PlayStation exclusives on the PC these days.

Sony doesn’t quite embrace the PC at the same level as Microsoft. Instead, the first-party exclusives you see from Sony will land on the PlayStation console platforms first. Then, typically, after a couple of years, you might see these games become available through PC digital marketplaces like Valve’s Steam. It’s been a good little while since Sony started providing their line of games on the PC platform. So now you can enjoy a rather robust collection of titles. What better way to get into some of these games than by a new publisher sale promo?

Valve is highlighting a PlayStation Publisher Sale right now, in which you can get some former PlayStation exclusives at a steep discount. Again, not every PlayStation exclusive is available. But if you want something new to enjoy while you wait for that next major title release to make its way out, then why not check out what is currently being offered through this promo?

PlayStation Publisher Sale Promo

The Last of Us Part 1 $47.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $40.19

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $33.49

God of Wa $29.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $16.49

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $29.99

Days Gone $16.49

Sackboy A Big Adventure $29.99

Returnal $47.99

Predator Hunting Grounds $7.49

Helldivers $4.99

Those are the current games being offered at a discount right now. However, you might also find some DLC available for a bit cheaper, especially with Predator Hunting Grounds. Fortunately, this sale just kicked off, so you have some time to look through the discounts and pick up a game if you’re interested. The PlayStation Publisher Sale promo is available until September 7, 2023.