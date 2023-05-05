Amnesia: The Bunker Gets 10 Minutes of Terrifying Gameplay Footage

Update:

Since this gameplay footage went live it has gained over 89K views online. Here are what some viewers had to say.

That cliffhanger hits hard, never getting to fully see the monstrosity down the hall. Djabouty47 – YouTube Comment

Nice timing…I’m craving for a survival horror game right now Mr mal – YouTube Comment

Man I’m really lookin forward to this, claustrophobic tactile immersion like this is totally my jam, it reminds me of Metro in the best ways Ammar I. Borovnica – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Frictional Games is known for delivering horror video game experiences, and that trend is continuing with its next major release. After the release of 2020’s Amnesia: Rebirth, we will receive Amnesia: The Bunker. This new title is heading into the marketplace later this month. If you were itching to get another first-person horror experience from the talented folks that delivered the Amnesia series, check out the latest gameplay footage drop.

A new 10-minute gameplay footage has surfaced online, thanks to IGN. This footage shows players the environments we’ll be exploring and how to survive in this journey. Unfortunately, we never get too close of a look at the monster that we’ll be battling within this game, although we do know it hates the light. Fortunately, you can use some light sources from what we have seen in this game trailer. One of which is the noisy dynamo flashlight you’ll be able to power up with a few pulls but don’t expect anything too bright to illuminate the dark corridors.

The footage should give you a feel of what the game will be like, but again if you’re already familiar with the previous works by Frictional Games, you’ll already have an idea of what to expect. With that said, if you haven’t been keeping too close attention online regarding the game, we can offer a bit more insight. Amnesia: The Bunker will take players into the grim WW1 setting, where you’ll step into the role of a French soldier named Henri Clement.

Players will end up in a bunker that is void of any life. With soldiers seemingly slaughtered off and a means of escape blocked, you’ll be forced into venturing deeper into the bunker. It’s not long before you’ll find a monstrous enemy roaming this bunker in search of you. So far, we know that each decision will help pave the way for how this game will respond. Likewise, the developers have promised plenty of randomization and unpredictable behavior, so each time you start a game, it should provide a fresh new experience.

Initially, the developers planned to get this game out earlier this month, but it was delayed last month. Fortunately, it’s not a long delay, as the developers only needed about a week to ensure they could fully polish this title for its release. Currently, players can mark their calendars for Amnesia: The Bunker to release on May 23, 2023, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox console platforms.