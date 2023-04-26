The Best 28 Xbox One Simulation Games Available Now

From controlling cities to transportation railways, the Xbox One has a number of great simulation video games to enjoy right now. There are a ton of great options out there, and we’re diving into some of the best Xbox One simulation games available currently. Did we miss your favorite? Let us know.

#28 Session: Skate Sim

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: September 22, 2022

Who here likes to skateboard? Who here wants to skateboard but don’t feel they have the skills to make killer videos of their abilities? If so, then check out Session: Skate Sim, a game that’ll let you feel like a pro boarder while making you work to earn your street cred.

The controls are one of the most unique parts of the game, as you’ll use the control sticks to work your characters’ feet, which means you’ll need perfect balance and control to make the moves happen!

Once you’re ready to show off your stuff, film your best movies and cut it in a 90s kind of way to showcase your place in the skating culture.

#27 Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: November 10, 2022

Being a police officer is not an easy job, especially in modern times. But in Police Simulator: Patrol Officers, you’ll get a chance to make a difference while working with the community you’re in to build a brighter city.

You’ll start on patrol and do very basic tasks. Then, as you prove yourself, more parts of the city will open up, granting you new opportunities to help protect civilians. The city of Brighton is one that was crafted to be “alive.” So you’ll need to work through traffic and interact with the people to understand all that’s happening. Think you’re up to the task?

#26 F1 Manager 2022

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: August 30, 2022

When it comes to sports teams, there are usually three levels of people involved. Those who are participating in the actual sport, those who are coaching or leading the team, and those who run/manage it.

In F1 Manager 2022, you’ll get to take to the track while building up a race club that shies all others. It’s not enough to get first place. You need to do it consistently. Or, if you’re struggling, you need to adjust your squad or car to help your ride stack up to the competition.

You’re being judged for every move you make, so manage your club well!

#25 Planet Coaster

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: 2020

Have you ever wanted to own an amusement park? Have you ever dreamed of making the greatest roller coaster ever? If so, Planet Coaster is the title you need to dive into to let your dreams come true!

You’ll start small and slowly build up the park of your dreams. Make whatever rides you want. Tailor things to your guests so that they’ll have the time of your lives, and see just how big you can make this thing go!

If you feel the need to start over, do that and see what you can do with some experience and extra knowledge! It’s your park. Run it how you want!

#24 Powerwash Simulator

Platform: XSX|S Xbox One PC PS4 PS5 Switch

Release Date: July 14, 2022

You might ask, “Why would I want to play a game called Powerwash Simulator?” Well, the question you probably should ask is, “Why not?”

Look, we’re not saying that this is the most in-depth game ever, it’s not, and we admit that. But sometimes, you need to play a game that is less about having an adrenaline high and more about relaxing and enjoying the moment.

Plus, you might find it soothing to use a high-powered washer to clean off things. You won’t know until you try, so give it a try! Oh, and did we mention it has a crossover with Final Fantasy VII? Because it does.

#23 WWE 2K22

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Visual Concepts

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: March 2022

WWE 2K22 is the latest attempt to truly give fans what they want–a wrestling title that’s both accurate and fun. The previous attempt in WWE 2K20 was a disaster, and thus the team at 2K took their time to make this one work. And for the most part, it does, mainly because it returns to basics and gives both freshness and nuance. With a new control scheme, multiple fresh modes like Create-A-Character and the General Manager mode, and more, this is what fans were waiting for after the last dumpster fire.

#22 Evil Genius 2

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC,

Release Date: March 2021

Evil Genius 2 is a simulation-meets-real-time strategy game in which you basically plan to take over the world. You’ll be tasked with setting up your own criminal lair on an idyllic island so that you can secretly construct a world-ending weapon that you can ultimately use for ransom. If becoming an evil mastermind sounds like your thing, you’ll also be able to work on building your criminal network and hiring minions to carry out your dastardly deeds as you grow and scale your power. Evil geniuses require gold to carry out their plans, so minions will form a key part of your resource-gathering strategy as you send them out to complete missions.

#21 Gas Station Simulator

Publisher: Drago Entertainment

Developer: Drago Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: September 2021

Gas Station Simulator is exactly what it sounds like. In this game, players take control of a gas station along the highway. The game is all about renovating the gas station and getting customers to stop for fuel. When your business is turning enough profit, you’ll be able to make upgrades. This means opening a small shop inside the gas station, purchasing stock, managing inventory, hiring employees to run the gas station, and making your once rundown gas station a thriving business. So far, there has been plenty of positive reception with this game, although some have made a note of how much focus is spent on keeping the gas station maintained. For instance, the wall paint will only last a few days, so there’s a good bit of upkeep to deal with.

#20 Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Publisher: PlayWay

Developer: Red Dot Games

Platform: Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Release Date: August 2021

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is precisely what it sounds like. The game puts players into the shoes of a mechanic at a garage. Whether you find these beat-up cars at old farms or you buy them in auctions, it’s all about getting cars and flipping them for a profit. With the latest installment, players are given even more tools of the trade to help make the job easier. There are also new parts and aspects to maintain from the vehicles, such as fluids. Of course, when you’re not fixing up cars, you can test them out yourself by driving around.

#19 Farming Simulator 22

Publisher: GIANTS Software

Developer: GIANTS Software

Platform: PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, PlayStation Vita

Release Date: November 2021

Fans of tycoon games and simulators will be able to get their agricultural groove on in Farming Simulator 22. Players are tasked with the trials and tribulations of setting up and running their very own farm. There are three different maps to explore, both American and European, while players come to grips with the various different aspects of managing a farming business. You’ll have the ability to make use of some heavy machinery to get the job done faster and more efficiently. While the game comes with some base tools and machinery for your daily tasks, you can purchase DLC to obtain other specific brands or vehicles like the Fendt 900 Vario Black Beauty or the Mack Trucks: Black Anthem. While not for everyone, this is a great zen title to enjoy after a long day.

#18 F1 2021

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: Codemasters

Platform:PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC

Release Date: July 2021

F1 2021 is another thrilling racing game based around Formula One. If you played the previous games, you know what to expect here. This very in-depth simulation series sees players overseeing different aspects of F1 racing.

With a new career mode and some new circuits, players can race around places like Imola and Portimao. Just as before, there’s a good amount of attention centered around the actual vehicles and giving players the ability to make certain tweaks. It’s all about performance as you attempt to get the vehicle ready for whatever the upcoming circuit may require. There’s also My Team which gives players the ability to take total control of their F1 team. This means dealing with staff, sponsorships, and suppliers for your car.

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Sports Interactive

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, PC/Mac, Android, iOS

Release Date: November 2021

Football–or soccer, depending on where you’re located–is a pretty big deal. There are countless yearly video game installments released in which players can live out their dream of playing for a professional team. But if you want to play a game where you’re in control of the team and are building it up through the season, we have you covered. You might want to check out the Football Manager series, with the latest installment when writing this description as Football Manager 2022. Players take control of a club and work behind the scenes of these thrilling games within the game. You’ll need to handle the staff, recruit players, and train them up.

#16 Yes, Your Grace

Developer: Brave At Night

Publisher: No More Robots

Platforms: PC, NS, XBO

Release: June 26, 2020 (NS/XBO)

It’s hard being the king, but if you think you’d be able to make the tough calls and choices necessary, check out Yes, Your Grace. This RPG simulation game puts players into the role of a King of a small kingdom. Players must oversee the kingdom while balancing family life and maintaining harmony. However, the fear of war, low morale of your citizens, and loss of your family would be enough stress to break anyone.

Dust off your crown and sit on your throne as you speak with your citizens and navigate through the daily life of a potentially crumbling kingdom. Luckily, you’ll be able to seek advice from your council, aid yourself with allies, and prepare for battles with hopefully a thriving army.

#15 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: PS4, XBO, PC

Anyone with a passion for flight has likely played one or more of the Ace Combat games. The seventh installment sits at the top of the list for good reason, with incredibly realistic graphics and a thrilling story to keep players engaged. With VR support, flight enthusiasts can feel as though they’ve truly stepped into the cockpit as they control one of 28 different aircraft. An additional nine have been added as DLC content. The game supports multiplayer with both Team Deathmatch and Battle Royale modes. If you’re looking for realism, award-winning sound design, and high-speed action, look no further.

#14 PC Building Simulator

Developer: Claudiu Kiss, The Irregular Corporation

Publisher: The Irregular Corporation

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: January 29, 2019

Building a PC can be soothing. Deciding on the necessary parts for the build, making the purchases, and finally assembling everything can be incredibly rewarding. If you don’t like spending money, though, this is the game for you. The title puts players in control of a PC repair service in which customers sen in their PCs for either an upgrade or a repair.

With a designated delivery date for the repair, players have to work against the clock to find the problem or make the necessary upgrade. This also means investing in new parts before swapping everything out and sending the PC back to the owner for a profit. This is a great way to learn how to build a PC as well. Everything from the socket types of CPUs, graphics cards, RAM, case chassis, and fans are featured. You’ll even have to correctly plug all the necessary cables into their designated slots, so get ready.

#13 Farming Simulator 22

Developer: Giant Software

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: October 25, 2016

Fans of tycoon games and simulators will be able to get their agricultural groove on in Farming Simulator 22. Players are tasked with the trials and tribulations of setting up and running their very own farm. There are three different maps to explore, both American and European, while players come to grips with the various different aspects of managing a farming business. You’ll have the ability to make use of some heavy machinery to get the job done faster and more efficiently. While the game comes with some base tools and machinery for your daily tasks, you can purchase DLC to obtain other specific brands or vehicles like the Fendt 900 Vario Black Beauty or the Mack Trucks: Black Anthem. While not for everyone, this is a great zen title to enjoy after a long day.

#12 Jurassic World Evolution

Developer: Frontier Developments

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: June 12, 2018

When it comes to building and running a park, there are plenty of titles available. One of the more unique takes on the genre is Jurassic World Evolution. Developed by Frontier Developments, players take control of managing a dinosaur theme park. In a lot of ways, this game is similar to the Zoo Tycoon franchise–the gameplay is easy to understand as well, so this is a great choice for most games.

#11 The Sims 4

Developer: Maxis

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: September 2, 2014

The Sims has been around since 2000 with The Sims 4 being the latest base installment available. This life simulation franchise gives players control of a group of Sims and places them into a vast world to work, fall in love, go to school, or so much more. You can tweak their homes, get up to hilarious hijinks, and help your character stay in a positive mood. Over the years, we’ve seen the development studio Maxis release quite a few enhancements for these games. Released as expansions, players can add quite a bit of extra content to their Sims world. This includes additional decor, new careers, seasons, and plenty more.

#10 Cities: Skylines

Developer: Colossal Order

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, NS

Release: April 21, 2017

Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulator. This game introduces new elements to make players realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city while expanding on some well-established tropes of the city-building experience. It also allows the ability to mod the game to suit your play style as a fine counterbalance to the layered and challenging gameplay. It’s time to play and let your imagination run wild, so take control and like the title suggests, reach for the sky!

#9 Kerbal Space Program

Developer: Squad

Publisher: Squad

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: July 15, 2016

Kerbal Space Program puts players in control of a space program in which your sole purpose and duty is to create functional ships for a crew of Kerbals. With a collection of parts that will each have an effect on the build of a spacecraft, players will learn how to successfully develop a spacecraft capable of going into the great beyond and landing back down on Earth when the mission is complete. Not only is there a sandbox mode that will give players the ability to be creative and consistently conduct trials and errors of various spacecraft build, but also modes that will give players objectives and missions while traveling through space.

With a realistic physics engine, crafting a spacecraft can be a challenge. Each part will need to be carefully placed which may mean playing around with your craft for quite some time until it’s ready for action.

#8 Prison Architect

Developer: Introversion Software

Publisher: Introversion Software

Platforms: PC, PS4, X360, XBO, iOS, Android, NS

Release: October 6, 2015

Prison Architect is a construction and management simulation game. Players are in total control of designing a private prison used to host several inmates. This is a top-down 2D video game where not only are players tasked with designing and building a prison, but also managing the facilities.

Some of the management processes will include hiring staff such as a warden, guards, and other workers to keep the prison neat, orderly, and well maintained. Furthermore, players can adjust their prison to include a reform program to help with a prisoner’s rate of success when leaving.

#7 Elite Dangerous

Developer: Frontier Developments

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4

Release: December 16, 2014

If you enjoy open exploration and freedom, Elite: Dangerous may become an addiction. This game was developed by Frontier Developments and tasks players with setting off on a massive open-world experience. The game starts players off with a bit of cash and a spaceship, but the rest is up to you. Players will be able to go on space adventures, trade with other players in the open-world galaxy, and, of course, go head to head in space combat.

There are a plethora of ways to earn money both legally and illegally in the game. Speaking of, there are a number of servers that allow for role-playing. As a result, the game can be quite challenging or a relatively easy experience depending on what you’d prefer.

#6 Tropico 6

Developer: Limbic Entertainment

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 29, 2019

Tropico has been around for a good while, and fans received a new installment to the franchise back in 2019 with Tropico 6. This is a series where players take on the role of a leader, known as El Presidente, who is in control of a Caribbean island. Being the leader, you’ll have control over a variety of aspects that range from political situations, laws, and overall management of the island itself.

Gamers will be taking control of the island throughout four eras. How you handle various situations will determine if your island flourishes or if you’ll end up dealing with a revolt. Similar to other city management style video games, it’s a mix of keeping your location looking nice while catering to the citizen’s needs.

#5 Aven Colony

Developer: Mothership Entertainment

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: July 25, 2017

Overall, Aven Colony follows the human colonization of an alien planet. There are various hazards that players will have to deal with such as freezing night temperatures, alien plagues, and, of course, keeping your residents happy. Essentially, Aven Colony is a futuristic take on something similar to the Sim City franchise. Outside of providing water, oxygen, crops, and electricity, gamers will have to maintain a means of crime control and employment.

#4 Surviving Mars

Developer: Haemimont Games

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 15, 2018

Within Surviving Mars players will be on the cold red planet where their only goal is to manage and oversee the colonization of the new world. This is a city-builder type game in which players will have to build up their colony and gather resources to maintain their colonization. As a result, the game adds a bit of a strategy element. Being in space there are plenty of challenges that will pop up which you’ll need to prepare for and predict accordingly.

#3 Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe

Publisher: Chucklefish

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, PSV

Release: February 26, 2016

Taking some inspiration from the Harvest Moon franchise, Stardew Valley was created by indie developer ConcernedApe. The game put players in control of a rundown farm with the goal of making it profitable again by raising healthy crops and livestock. This will mean tending the weeds, clearing fields, planting seeds, watering crops, maintaining the livestock, supplying food, and harvesting goods. Working together to make the best possible farm manages to be both engaging and eternally relaxing, and most call this the ultimate ‘zen’ game.

#2 Railway Empire

Developer: Gaming Minds Studios

Publisher: Kalypso Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: January 30, 2018

Railway Empire is all about transportation using the railway network. Players will have control of 40 different trains and will have the ability to create railway stations and maintain buildings. Likewise, the game will allow complete control of railway services, but the competition will be thick. Gamers will need to go up against rival railway services which may mean keeping up with modern technology and using various tactics to attack your opponent’s business.

#1 Forza Motorsport 7

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: XBO, PC

Release: September 15, 2015

Each installment to the Forza Motorsport series brings in hundreds of vehicles to race along with new race tracks to experience. Likewise, each installment tends to bring more enhancements that range from dynamic weather effects. This installment includes plenty of detailed vehicles to race with–700, to be specific. If you’re looking for a more detailed racing simulator and own a Xbox One, this title shouldn’t be missed.