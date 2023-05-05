Tears of The Kingdom Is A Week Away

Many will tell you that the last week ahead of something big coming out goes the slowest because you anticipate it the most then. For Nintendo fans, they’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and now they’re on the precipice of its release. The game was first announced in 2019 via a small teaser, and fans have wanted it since then. But the twist was that Nintendo didn’t announce anything substantial for years. It wasn’t until late 2022 that the game finally got its title! But the wait is almost over, and fans can’t wait.

Neither can the handles for the Nintendo accounts on Twitter. The one from the UK happily highlighted that we are one week away from the release of Tears of the Kingdom, and teased what it will be like in the game.

That’s the thing that gamers are most excited about. They want to dive into the game and experience everything it offers. Many initially worried that the sequel to Breath of the Wild would be too similar to the game or not have significant changes to make it stand out. But as more details and a new trailer dropped, those fears quickly melted away. Not only will Hyrule be reshaped thanks to the rise of Ganondorf, but Link will also have several new abilities that will allow him to do things that he couldn’t do in the previous game, or any previous title for that matter.

The biggest one is the Fuse ability. With it, Link will be able to merge any items he has in his inventory and create all manner of items. The gameplay preview that Eiji Aonuma did showed that you’d be able to craft all kinds of vehicles for Link to ride on and traverse the world, but also, there are weapons capabilities. You’ll get to fuse items to make stronger weapons with better durability, thus making the “breaking” system less taxing on players.

You can even do things like attaching rockets to your shield:

Attach a rocket to an object in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom to give it some powerful propulsive force for a short time. Here’s what happens when you try fusing the rocket to your shield… pic.twitter.com/mPfPlVE8qp — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 4, 2023

The other major thing that fans can’t wait to see more of is the story. The first game was more about the expansiveness of Hyrule and Link’s ability to go about it at will. But in the upcoming title, there seems to be more of a focus on the story, and many moving parts that could make this the grandest of tales.

We’ll find out next Friday if that’s true!