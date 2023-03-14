WWE 2K23 Early Access Begins Today, Launch Trailer Reveals “New Champions”

It's a fun little trailer with only a few of the many superstars you will probably recognize.

2K Games has released the launch trailer for WWE 2K23 as it becomes available to some players.

As noted in the trailer description box, players who bought the Deluxe and Icon Editions of the game can already play the game now on early access.

The trailer features a bevy of superstars, which we’ll just list in order of appearance below:

John Cena

Cody Rhodes

The Miz

Logan Paul

Bobby Lashley

Austin Theory

Johnny Gargano

Damian Priest

Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman

Triple H

Bad Bunny

For those who weren’t sure, yes, it’s the same Puerto Rican singer named Bad Bunny. While he hasn’t been as active as Logan Paul, Bad Bunny has also made multiple appearances in the WWE, wrestling a few matches including last year’s Royal Rumble.

If you’re wondering why he gets a prominent spot in this trailer, it’s probably because he is this year’s official pre-order bonus.

We’ve covered the various features and additions WWE 2K23 are offering this year. They have a season pass full of rosters from different eras and shows of the WWE, including legendary wrestlers Rick Steiner and Harley Race, the returning Bray Wyatt, and a few NXT deep cuts, including Wendy Choo, Nathan Frazer, and Valhalla.

2K Games have also broadly expanded creation mode, with 600 parts to create the dream superstar you always wanted to make. WWE’s 2K games has a MyGM mode, where you could play general manager and run your pick of WWE shows for one season. For WWE 2K23, that’s been expanded with the addition of NXT and WCW shows (you probably don’t want to run Thunder) and more superstars you can pick as general managers. You can even run your manager’s career all the way to getting them on the WWE Hall of Fame.

Finally, there are MyRise and MyFaction modes to add to the layers of modes that are already there. As you can imagine, MyFaction lets you recreate your favorite cliques from the 1990s, such as the Super Generation Army and the Holy Demon Army. Meanwhile, MyRise is a new narrative mode that offers brand new storylines for your character, either as a second or third generation superstar, or as a character who’s been overhyped by WWE’s promotional machine and now has to live up to that hype.

WWE 2K23 will be officially released on March 17, 2023, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC via Steam. You can watch the trailer below.