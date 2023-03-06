WWE 2K23 Gets DLC Reveals and Details

At this point in gaming history, it’d almost be stunning if certain titles didn’t go the route of DLC or a Season Pass. The option allows developers to keep making content for their game, not have to worry about putting that content in the main game at launch, and they can make some extra money if they make the added content worth it. For a game like WWE 2K23, it’s a no-brainer to do DLC because, with the company’s long history, you could make various packs highlighting the talent of the past, present, and future. So that’s exactly what they did.

As detailed by ComicBook.com, WWE 2K23 will have a Season Pass with multiple waves of content that’ll add more wrestlers to the mix from the past and present. The first pack is known as the “Steiner Row Pack” and will feature Rick Steiner and two current group Hit Row members via Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis. Steiner is a WWE Hall of Famer alongside his brother Scott Steiner, so his addition will be adored by fans.

The second DLC pack will be the “Pretty Sweet Pack” and will feature the Good Brothers Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows alongside NXT superstars Pretty Deadly and women’s wrestler Tiffany Straton.

Coming in the third pack, titled “Race To NXT,” you have the WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. But coming with him are a score of people from the NXT brand, including Ivy Nile, Wendy Choo, Tony D’Angelo, and Trick Williams.

The fourth pack is the “Revel With Wyatt Pack,” which will bring Bray Wyatt into the game. Bray Wyatt is one of the most beloved wrestlers in WWE, and he had a very big welcome back to the brand last year that fans were thrilled with after he was wrongfully let go from the company previously. But the master of mind games won’t be alone. He’ll be joined by Zeus, Valhalla, Joe Gacy, and Blaire Davenport.

Finally, there’s the Bad News U Pack, which makes old school and new school in interesting ways. First, a couple of WWE favorites of the past will be included via Eve Torres and Wade Barret. Torres is a former women’s champion, and Barrett was a wrestler turned announcer for NXT. Speaking of NXT, Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer, and Damon Kemp from the brand will also be there.

So as you can see, there’s a pretty robust lineup of DLC packs for fans of the game to get.