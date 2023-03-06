Redfall Will Offer Crossplay Support Across PC & Xbox Platforms

Redfall is the next major video game release from Arkane, and it will be their first big title released as an Xbox console exclusive. After having Deathloop launch on Sony PlayStation 5 platform since being acquired by Microsoft, it seems you’ll need a PC or an Xbox platform to enjoy this game. But more importantly, if you were wondering if your friends need to be on the same platform to enjoy this game together, we finally have an answer for you. It looks like there were plans in place to ensure that players are able to connect together to enjoy Redfall, no matter the platform or client the title was purchased on.

The development team behind Redfall has taken to the game’s official Twitter account to confirm that crossplay will be available. Players will be able to play Redfall together across Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Game Store. That will make it far easier for friends to join together through this game instead of ensuring everyone in your group is picking the game up on the same platform or digital marketplace. This is especially a relief as we know that the game was developed with more intentions of cooperative multiplayer support.

While the game can be enjoyed as a solo experience, it seems that the real fun here might be ensuring you and some friends join together to take on the vampire legion. Although, with that said, it was previously reported that players wouldn’t be forced to stick together. Instead, it looks like players can split up and venture around the island town while keeping in contact if one player needs some backup. Additionally, it’s worth pointing out that even if you opt to make Redfall a solo experience, you will want to note that this game still requires an online connection.

Despite going a single-player route, the game will require an internet connection which could help eliminate piracy. Furthermore, because this game is focused on being connected to the internet, we also know that there won’t be physical disc copies of the game. Instead, players will receive a code for the game in their physical retail boxes. So it’s best to make sure you have a stable internet connection if you want to give this game a shot.

Meanwhile, we still have some time to wait for this game to arrive in the marketplace. Currently, Redfall is set to launch into the marketplace on May 2, 2023. When the game does arrive, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Redfall in the embedded video.