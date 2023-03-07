WWE 2K23 Gets New Details On MyGM and Creation Modes

There was a time when the video games made by WWE were not only fun. They were innovative in their own right. Many wrestling fans have their favorite titles from the “prime era” of titles, including ones that inspired rivals like Fire Pro Wrestling and the upcoming AEW Fight Forever. However, things got a bit messy when the 2K line of titles hit. The quality wasn’t there, the bugs and glitches of the games were infamous, and so on. That’s why 2K Games took a step back when they made WWE 2K22. They wanted to remake the franchise into a simpler yet better state. It worked, and now WWE 2K23 is coming to help expand what that game did.

One of the things that last year’s title did right was with the MyGM mode. In it, you could pick a General Manager of Raw or Smackdown and attempt to make the roster happy through various matches, giving them championships, highlighting PPVs, and so on. So you could draft your “perfect roster” and then go to work, and it was quite fun.

As noted by ComicBook.com, the WWE 2K23 version of MyGM mode will be expanded to include more seasons and options for your General Manager. By that, we mean that in the last game, you could only do the mode for a season and then be done. But in the upcoming title, you can do it infinitely with the goal of getting your GM into the Hall of Fame!

Another key addition is that you’ll have new general managers to choose from and new shows to which you can attach them. You can go to NXT or WCW for the first time, and there will be more championships that you can put onto superstars to satisfy your roster better.

Furthermore, additions to the MyGM mode from last year will carry over, including having the tag team championships a part of your reign.

Moving on to the creation modes, if you had fun making a character last time, the upcoming title will give you, even more to work with. The updates will include over 600 “parts” for you to try with your wrestler, truly giving you the freedom to make them look how you want. Furthermore, you’ll have more options when creating an arena to suit your style.

Do you want your custom wrestler to have a custom entrance? You can do that now and really make your star shine! So as you can see, they want to put the power in your hands.