Front Mission 2 Launches On Switch June 12th

If you’ve been hoping that the “remake trend” would end sooner rather than later, you’re out of luck. With the success of certain remakes, developers and publishers aren’t going to fear trying out other remakes of former franchises and classic titles, even if they end up poorly remastered or remade. For Square Enix, they surprised everyone last year when they announced that the Front Mission franchise would get the remake treatment for the Nintendo Switch. The first title came out last year, and they’re ready to launch Front Mission 2 this year. They’ve dropped new information and a trailer highlighting what the game looks and feels like.

What’s important about Front Mission 2 is that this title never made it out of Japan. So for legions of gamers, this is the first time they’ll be able to play this title. A fresh experience can go a long way with people.

Here’s the official synopsis for the game:

“12 years have passed since the second Huffman conflict. The impoverished People’s Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline ever since the war ended. In June 2102, soldiers of the Alordesh Army rise up and, led by Ven Mackarage, declare independence from the O.C.U. (Oceania Cooperative Union).

Ash, an O.C.U. soldier, manages to survive the ensuing battle, but Alordesh is completely overrun by the Revolutionary Army. Ash and his surviving teammates infiltrate Alordesh’s chaotic underground in an attempt to escape the country. However, they soon discover that there is a huge conspiracy behind the coup.”

The game boasts a “mature storyline,” and to help ensure you see that, the game will have you alternating between three characters from different sides of the conflict. Through these shifting perspectives, you’ll better grasp the motivations of all involved and see why the line between good and evil isn’t as clear-cut as you might think.

So what can you expect from this remake that will make it worth your time? First, the game has gotten a visual update to suit the HD capabilities of the Nintendo Switch. Second, the game has improved, such as faster loading times, a “free camera” that can help you see the battlefield like never before, a redone soundtrack, brand new VFX, and more.

That’s on top of all the classic turn-based combat you’ll do through the mechs known as Wanzers.

You can check out the trailer for the remake below and buy it for Nintendo Switch on June 12th.