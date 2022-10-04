Front Mission 2 Remake Displays New Screenshots

Image is taken from the upcoming Front Mission 2 remake

The Front Mission series was a huge hit back in the 1990s when it came out on PlayStation, and for those that are fans of the series, you will be well aware that a couple of remakes were announced in the summer. Well, we have some more good news for you because the official site for the Front Mission 2 remake has just released some great-looking screenshots of the upcoming game.

Front Mission 1 remake is scheduled to be released in November for the Nintendo Switch, but these screenshots will give fans a look further into the future. The website doesn’t give any more details regarding a release date for the Front Mission 2 remake, but there is a section that is dedicated to a Front Mission 3 remake, which was confirmed at the 2022 Tokyo Game Show.

Take a look at the newly released screenshots below.

Screenshots from the two remakes

As you can see from these images, they show off some battle and tactical map screens from the game. The images are from both upcoming games, and you can see the difference in the two remakes quite drastically. The tactical maps from the sequel’s remake have a more defined 3D effect, and the garage screen that was seen in the Tokyo Game Show trailer also looks to be in a different style from the first game. The styles of the characters are also very different too, with characters from the story of Front Mission 2 such as Thomas Norland and Lisa Stanley also visible on the screens and in the trailer.

This series was once a Japan-only release, so the remakes will be the first time that an official release will happen outside of the country. If you’re not familiar with the story of Front Mission 2, then you’re in luck. The story takes place 12 years after the events of the previous game and is set in the fictional country of Alordesh. The Alordeshi military decides to launch an attack on the Oceania Cooperative Union (which is a major geopolitical group that is controlled by Australia, New Zealand, and some other countries in Asia) as an attempt to force independence for the country.

The narrative follows three OCU-affiliated officers as they try to survive the coup while investigating some of the forces that are hidden behind the scenes. The game is told in a very linear manner: with players watching cut-scenes, completing missions, and planning for the next heavy schedule. Players will travel to various locations on a point-and-click world map, and as they progress through the story, new locations will then be revealed on the map.

The Front Mission 1 remake is scheduled for a November release, whereas the Front Mission 2 remake is set for release in 2023, and both will be available for Nintendo Switch only.

