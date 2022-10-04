Inscryption Might Be Coming to Nintendo Switch

If the internet’s guess is correct, we might have a Nintendo Switch version of the psychological horror game, Inscryption, sometime soon! There hasn’t been a big announcement yet, but one eagle-eyed user of the internet noticed something interesting while perusing PEGI, the official European video game content rating system.

While Inscryption was originally published in 2021 for PC, it very recently had a PlayStation release as well. On August 30, the game came to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It isn’t unreasonable to think that it could eventually make its way to Nintendo Switch. Further evidence came when the Twitter user @gemucafe noticed that the Nintendo Switch version was listed on PEGI along with the PlayStation versions. It has the wrong date, listed as launching on October 1, but then again, the two PlayStation versions have the wrong dates as well. They are listed as released on August 1 instead of August 30. Maybe we can extrapolate and hope for an October 30 release date, but we really can’t say with any certainty.

Inscryption was developed by Daniel Mullins Games, the creator of Pony Island. While it sounds fun, Pony Island was about an arcade game possessed by the Devil, tempting players to sign away their souls forever! Inscryption is similarly dark and creative, but instead of an arcade game, it takes the form of an interesting card game. Framed as a found footage style perspective, a vlogger messes with an old card game, having learned nothing from Jumanji apparently. When one card lists coordinates that the curious vlogger decides to track down. He continues a computer game that he finds in there, paused on a floppy disk. The game in the game takes place in a creepy cabin with a shadowy dealer named Leshy.

There are rules to the cards, of course, and they feature a few woodland creatures. However, the most interesting thing about Daniel Mullins Games video games are the wild, inception-like twists and turns. Between card games, you can explore the cabin to find clues. Chatting with fellow trapped souls helps you unravel the mystery, but then you just reach a new level of the game! There is even a point where the vlogger reaches out to the in-game developer. From there, he has to deal with a hostile force: GameFuna, the developer.

It’s full of odd, psychological horror, but it’s also very fun. The game has been receiving excellent feedback, and a Nintendo Switch version surely wouldn’t go to waste. Let’s hope that the PEGI results were not a mistake! In the meantime, if you’re looking for another fantastic indie game to play, here’s a list of 45 more.

