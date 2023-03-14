Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann Says He Knows Fans Want The Last of Us Part III

The Last of Us is a massive franchise. There was already a big following for this IP with the video game releases alone. However, once the HBO live-action adaptation came out into the marketplace, things blew up even more. A new fan base is flooding the video game series, along with veteran players going back to enjoy the games again. But the question on so many minds right now that’s been following The Last of Us is whether we’ll get a third installment.

Right now, we have just finished The Last of Us’ first season on HBO. This followed the narrative journey for the first game, and it stayed rather faithful to the source material. Likewise, we know that there is a second game already available to carry on this incredible narrative journey. But after that, it’s a guessing game. We know that there is a multiplayer game in the works for The Last of Us IP, but we don’t have any indication of whether there is a third mainline installment. Once the credits rolled in The Last of Us Part II, plenty of players were likely eager to see what was next for some of the cast of characters we met within the game.

Today we’re finding that Neil Druckmann, the co-creator of The Last of Us, spoke on the Kinda Funny Podcast. During this episode, there were talks about Naughty Dog understanding the pressure from fans on the third part of The Last of Us franchise. It’s apparently something that the developers hear all the time. But unfortunately, there’s nothing to confirm or deny the existence of The Last of Us Part III. Neil Druckmann stated that they already went into their next project after considering a few different things.

It seems that the studio picked the project that excited them the most and pressed forward with it. But again, we don’t know what this project is right now. Outside of The Last of Us multiplayer game, the other projects Naughty Dog might be working on will remain a secret for now. At the very least, fans can go back and replay The Last of Us video games to tie them over for the upcoming release of The Last of Us season 2. In fact, we already know that this next season of the show won’t cover the entirety of the second game. So it looks like the developers already have a third season planned.