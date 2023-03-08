WWE 2K23 Breaks Down MyRISE and MyFaction Additions

If you’ve noticed that WWE 2K23 has been getting plenty of attention recently, you’re not wrong. 2K Sports has been dropping tons of information about the title over the last few days, with each day bringing new information for fans of the upcoming title. We’ve already had an announcement about the DLC waves and all the past and present wrestlers who will be added in them. Then, we got the new details on the MyGM mode that will offer you more options for running your brand. Today, we got a new look at the MyRISE and MyFaction modes and how they have been expanded from the previous title.

The MyRISE mode lets you take on the role of your created character but with nonlinear storylines that have ties to the greater WWE brands. Sometimes you are an up-and-comer trying to make their name, and other times you’re trying to make it through the politics and heat that comes with being a superstar.

In WWE 2K23, as noted by ComicBook.com, you’ll have two brand-new storylines you can partake in. The first is known as “The Legacy,” where you’ll be the child of a former wrestling superstar and have to make your name in WWE while also trying to live up to the heritage thrust upon you. Many WWE superstars have had to live that path, so you’ll definitely feel like one of them through this tale. Then, there is “The Lock,” where your character has been hyped up through WWE’s promotional machine, and you are touted as a “once in a generation talent” that must now live up to that hype.

Your choices will determine how your story goes, so be careful. No matter what, you can take your MyRISE character to the other game modes for the first time. So you won’t have to abandon them once you’re done with the story.

The MyFACTION mode is exactly what it sounds like. In the previous game, you could collect superstars and attempt to make your ultimate faction. Give them a name, logo, etc. It was all up to you, and then you could put them to work to show that they were the most dominant faction. In the upcoming title, you’ll get to do that again, but you’ll also be able to take your crew and put them online to fight against other player-created factions!

So when the game comes out, you’ll have plenty of variety in what you want to do.