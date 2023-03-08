Discord Finally Live In Latest PS5 Update, Alongside 1440p And Other New Features

It took Sony two years after investing in Discord itself, but the feature is finally here.

It took two years since announcement but we’re finally here. Discord voice chat has now been fully integrated into the PlayStation 5.

Credit: Discord

Sony revealed their plan to integrate all the way back in May 2021. They actually made a small investment in Discord itself, a choice that Discord accepted in contrast to Microsoft’s offer to buy the chat software company outright.

However, for unclear reasons Sony tallied on setting up this integration. And so, as strange as it seems, Xbox actually got Discord integration first, in September of last year. They were able to set it up in such a way that Xbox users could share what they were playing to other Discord users, and Discord was set up separately from Xbox’s own voice chat for gaming.

Sony finally confirmed that Discord voice chat was coming for their PlayStation 5 platforms last month, when it was previewed alongside a bunch of other features in beta. If you get the update now, Discord will function on your PlayStation 5 in the same way that it does on PC, and Xbox consoles.

Insider Gaming also reported that these other features are coming alongside Discord in PS5 Update 7.00:

1440p video output has been expanded on PS5.

VRR (variable refresh rate) is now supported for 1440p resolution.

More modes and HDMI devices are now supported. To check if your HDMI device supports this, go to ✡ [Settings]>Output] > [Test 1440p Output].

You can now transfer data between PS5 consoles. [Screen and Video] > [Video Output]>[Test 1440p Output].

Easily transfer all of your PS5 data to another PS5. This process doesn’t remove or modify your data on your original PS5.

Sony themselves previewed these and other changes on their PlayStation Blog last month. The most interesting of these other new features is mostly likely 1440p support which goes two ways. Sony has expanded PlayStation 5 1440p support for a wider range of devices, so if you had a 1440p display that didn’t play well with your console before, it’s worth testing it out now.

It has also been expanded so that variable refresh rate is supported in 1440p. You will need a display that supports variable refresh rate, and 1440p, and these will require you use at least HDMI 2.1, but if you happen to have a display with all these features, you can get your PlayStation 5 games like God Of War: Ragnarok looking like they were optimized on a PC.

You can read more about this and the other features in the PlayStation Blog post linked above.