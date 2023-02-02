PlayStation 5 Beta Testers Are Getting Discord Voice Chat

The PlayStation 5 is about to receive some new fan-requested features added in. But, of course, before it hits the console platforms everywhere, some beta testing needs to happen. Starting today, it looks like Sony is offering some beta participants on the PlayStation 5 access to these upcoming features. One of the bigger features that might have fans eager for its arrival is Discord support. Discord has become one of the most popular means of communication online. So it’s not a surprise that we’re seeing it implemented into console platforms as well.

While Xbox owners might have gained access to Discord already, the support is finally heading to PlayStation 5. Announced through the official PlayStation blog, the Sony company is rolling out some new notable features for invited beta participants. You’ll want to keep an eye out within your email inbox because those selected will receive instructions on how to obtain this beta update. But, more importantly, Sony has unveiled what features are rolling in, and it’s more than just Discord support.

Outside of gaining voice chat through Discord, players will also receive Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p. This means that the visual performance will be smoother if you have a 1440p display resolution. Likewise, there are a series of new enhancements added to the UI. For instance, there is now the ability to sort and filter games when adding games to a gamelist. Likewise, players can set preferences to manage who can join and invite players to a multiplayer session.

New accessibility and ease-of-use features are being added as well. One area that will be tweaked is allowing PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 saved data migration to be easier than ever before. Likewise, the screen reader gives more detailed guidance when navigating the console. Of course, if you want the entire breakdown of what features are being tested out with this beta, you can check out the official PlayStation blog post.

It’s worth noting that just because these features are being tested doesn’t mean they will end up in the finalized PlayStation 5 update. Some features could get pushed back, scrapped, or greatly altered when it’s ready for mass public access. We’ll just have to wait and see what all makes the cut when Sony decides to release the next major update for the PlayStation 5 console.