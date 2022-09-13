Discord Officially Now Available on Xbox

A few months ago, Xbox and Discord announced that the popular social app would be making its way natively to Xbox consoles. Now, the app has officially rolled out across the Xbox family: this includes all Xbox One consoles, as well as the new Xbox Series X|S systems.

Discord Voice on Xbox will allow users to hop into voice channels, as well as group calls, all from the convivence of their Xbox system.

Users will not only be able to take a glance at their friends’ username but will also be able to see what their friend is playing at the time; this is just how Discord works on PC.

The Discord Voice app will not get in the way of the Xbox game chat functionality, either. Users can easily adjust the sound levels of each user, in addition to being able to swap between the system’s native chat app and Discord itself.

All one has to do to get started is link their Discord account with their Xbox, and then it’s off to the races. Microsoft states that this step must be done even if you’ve done it in the past.

It’s quite fitting that Discord has come to Xbox just days after Microsoft rolled out a new system update that brought enhancements to the system’s voice chat functionality. It introduced a noise suppression feature to help mitigate annoying background noise. Though, this update was exclusive to just the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S systems. Nevertheless, this new feature should also make the voice chat environment on Discord easier on the ears, too.

Back in 2021, Sony announced that it would be bringing some of Discord’s features over to PlayStation. This news came after there were rumors that Microsoft had plans to buy out Discord for an incredible $10 billion; this deal has yet to come to any tangible fruition, however.

Regardless, the social app continues to remain one of the most popular forms of connectivity for millions of users all over the world. Discord is used in gaming circles, by companies, by streamers/content creators to connect with fans and just simple friend groups who want an easy, fun app that they can use to easily hang out and share content together. Thus, it’s no wonder why Discord has started to become more and more integrated with the console platforms themselves.

This leaves the Nintendo Switch as the only modern platform without any Discord functionality. For now, the vast majority of its social features are tied to the Nintendo Switch Online app, which has been lambasted for having some archaic functionality in comparison to the other offerings out there. Nintendo has not yet shown any interest in adopting connectivity with Discord, however.