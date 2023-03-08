Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man Collaboration Is Live

Blizzard has shared the trailer for the special Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man limited time collaboration, which is live now.

For those unfamiliar with the property, One-Punch Man is a Japanese superhero franchise that started as a webcomic in early 2009. Shueisha licensed the webcomic for a professionally produced remake manga series in 2012. It also received an anime adaptation from Madhouse in 2015. Both the Shueisha manga and anime have been officially licensed to America, by Viz Media and Adult Swim respectively.

The story revolves around Saitama, a superhero who has so much power he can defeat any enemy with a single punch. In spite of Saitama’s power, he isn’t taken seriously by other heroes because he causes so much collateral damage when he fights. Saitama takes on a disciple in Genos, a young cyborg with an immature personality.

Saitama’s other friends include the Terrible Tornado, a diminutive woman with powerful psychic powers, and Mumen Rider, a bicycle riding hero with no superpowers, but with more than a passing resemblance to Kamen Rider.

For this official Overwatch 2 collaboration event, Blizzard created new skins for their own characters to match the heroes I named above. Overwatch’s resident big puncher Doomfist leads the pack as Saitama. Genji then fittingly takes the role of Genos, as Kiriko becomes the Terrible Tornado. Finally, Soldier 76 puts on the mantle of the Mumen Rider.

Blizzard revealed in their official blog post announcing this collaboration that all but one of these skins will be part of special store bundles that will also offer more One-Punch Man cosmetics. There will also be a special bundle for all these items at a discount.

The one skin that isn’t for sale is Soldier 76’s Mumen Rider, because it is part of the collaboration event’s reward challenge. Thankfully, this isn’t a straight up battle pass, but you will want to play as much games as you can during this event to earn every freebie. You can play Unranked, Competitive, or Arcade to earn the rewards, as listed below:

4 games played – Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm

8 games played – Mumen Rider Name Card

12 games played – Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76

16 games played – Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76

20 games played – Boros Weapon Charm

24 games played – Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin

The Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man collaboration event runs from March 7 through April 6, 2023. You can watch the official announcement trailer below.