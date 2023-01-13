Newest Fire Emblem Engage Character Is Merrin

One week from today, Fire Emblem Engage will arrive on Nintendo Switch. The title will kick off Nintendo’s 2023 in style, and many think it will be a best-seller right at launch. Moreover, we know that the game will have post-launch content via a Season Pass starting on launch day. So if you’re a fan of the franchise, you are itching to get the game ASAP on Friday so you can see all it has to offer. Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have been proving over the last few months that the game has many characters to offer. That’s why they’ve been introducing them one at a time.

The latest character to get a spotlight from them is Merrin. She is a knight of Solm but isn’t your typical knight when you compare her to the ones of past games. First, she’s a knight who likes to be stylish and revels in elegance. That’ll lead to some unique conversations, no doubt. But the real point of interest is her class. She’s stated to be a Wolf Knife Class, an entirely new character class in the series.

She’ll ride a wolf that’ll swiftly carry her into battle and toward foes. Then, combined with her daggers, she can quickly strike enemies and disrupt their plans. Up to now, the game seemed to be “following the script” in terms of the classes you could play as. But now we know there will be at least one new class for gamers’ to have fun with when the time comes.

You can see her in a chat with the princess of Solm below, as well as a glimpse of her on her wolf:

Fire Emblem Engage is shaping up to be a unique franchise entry that could alter the series in the future. That will continue with the Season Pass that we mentioned earlier. The reveal came during The Game Awards, showcasing the first wave that’ll come at launch.

In terms of the Emblem Rings, you’ll get two new ones to wield. The first holds a trinity of characters via Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude from the previous mainline title. The second ring will have the classic character of Tiki!

Just as important, the first wave will bring new maps and items for gamers to use. If the following waves hold similar content, then the game will be even more expansive by the time the Season Pass concludes.

Source: YouTube