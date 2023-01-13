One Piece Odyssey Is Out Now

Those who’ve been eager to get a feel for One Piece Odyssey can dive in as of today, as the game is now available. The turn-based RPG, which is based on the hit manga series One Piece, is now live on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. The game is a special RPG project designed to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the One Piece IP, so it should be a big hit with longstanding fans of the series.

One Piece Odyssey will see players joining the iconic Straw Hat Crew on a new adventure after a mysterious storm sees them shipwrecked on the strange, legendary island of Waford. With the Thousand Sunny in desperate need of repair, players will have to venture across the island and explore a number of ancient ruins, It’s here that they’ll encounter the unusual island residents Lim and Adio, which will have broader consequences as the story progresses. Players who are new to the franchise can check out the game’s launch trailer right here to get a feel for the memory-hunting mystery that awaits them in One Piece Odyssey.

The game makes use of more classic RPG mechanics in its main mechanics. Players will be able to take control of each member of the crew and make use of their individual and unique exploration and combat skills. In addition, those who enjoy turn-based combat will definitely get a kick out of the action, as encounters will require a bit of strategic thinking. The addition of the Scramble Battle Arena means that players will see a twist on the traditional turn-based mechanics in battle. The game also features a unique e Dramatic Scene system that randomly pitches players against special battle conditions. This ultimately rewards players with increased numbers of experience points upon completion.

For those who might feel like giving the game a try, there’s a free demo of One Piece Odyssey also currently available. Players on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 can play the first couple of hours of the game for free right now to see if it’s their kind of title. For those who want to continue their adventures on the intriguing island of Waford after the demo, progress from the demo version of the game will automatically carry over into the full version.

One Piece Odyssey is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

