Fire Emblem Engage Shows Off Zelkov

Are you getting excited about the release of Fire Emblem Engage? We hope so, as the game is only about a week away from releasing on the Nintendo Switch. The title has been making waves for months due to the trailers highlighting the returning past characters and the frequent teases of the new characters you’ll get to play. We’re likely approaching the end of the character rundowns, so savor them before the game releases. However, we do have one to talk about today: the character called Zelkov. He’s a case of not judging a book by its cover.

Or maybe you should judge it by its cover because Zelkov is a guy who comes off as “dangerous,” and he might be that. But he’s not a villain despite his looks. Instead, he’s a soldier and retainer to Ivy, who also has a “dangerous aura” around her, if you recall. If you think Zelkov is a “chatterbox,” you’re not paying attention. He’s the “quiet type,” and when he does speak, it’s often in a way that has “deeper meaning.” So you might need a translator to understand all he means.

That being said, he’s a meticulous man, which benefits his Thief Class status. Thieves are one of the franchise’s bread-and-butter classes and have many uses. They are one of the quicker units in battle and have great mobility. But more importantly, they can pick locks with ease. There are often treasure chests scattered around the maps of each level. Typically, you need to beat an enemy unit to get a key to unlock them. However, with someone like Zelkov, you can skip that and go straight for the treasure!

Sometimes these treasure chests have vital items or gear for later use. So it might be wise to have someone like Zelkov on your squad to ensure you don’t miss anything.

Below is a video with Zelkov in action, including a conversation where he notes that he likes hobbies that he can throw himself into and show off his skills.

Zelkov is one of many unique characters you’ll meet in Fire Emblem Engage, and that’s part of what makes the title so exciting. You’ll also meet past legends like Marth, Celica, Ike, Lyn, Corrin, Leif, and more. You’ll wield them via the Emblem Rings and get power boosts through them, completely changing how the game plays.

The game arrives on Nintendo Switch on January 20th.

