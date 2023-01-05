Fire Emblem Engage Brings Micaiah To The Forefront

If you’ve been keeping track of the dates, you’ll know that January is already roaring toward some big releases. Many of those releases will please the JRPG community, and for a good reason. Two major franchises in the JRPG genre will have releases this month, and one will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. That title is Fire Emblem Engage, which has been getting quite the marketing strategy over the last several months. They’ve been slowly introducing the game’s characters both in terms of the characters you’ll portray and the past lords you’ll wield in battle via rings.

For much of the last few months, we were getting character introductions every other day. But during the holidays, the team took some time off. But now, the introductions continue, and they decided to start with another Lord from the past. Micaiah, aka the “Emblem of Dawn.”

Micaiah was one of the main characters in Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn and was a unique character in many aspects. That included her being blessed by the goddess Yune, being her vessel in the war against Ashera, and having the blood of humans and Laguz within her. In addition, Micaiah was a kind soul who wanted to help and heal even at the cost of her own life, and that desire translated into her Emblem Ring.

For example, her Synchro Skill is “Staff Wielder.” That makes it so anyone who wields the ring can bear a staff in battle. That is a convenient skill to have as that can make it so someone like a Flier or Cavalry class can roam around the battlefield and heal when needed.

Her Engage Weapon is “Shine,” which allows the wielder to use light magic on foes. There are enemies weak to such magic, so be mindful as you use it.

Micaiah’s Engage Skill is “Boost.” Through it, the power and range of staves are increased. That means you’ll be able to heal your allies from farther away or use spells to impede enemy units.

Finally, her Engage Technique is “Great Sacrifice.” You can consider this a “last resort” skill as the unit that wields Micaiah’s ring will sacrifice all but 1HP to restore the allies that they have around them. However, if you’re a dragon character, like the main character Alear, you’ll keep 30% of your health. Either way, it’s a move to only do when you’re in a bind and can heal the character afterward.

Fire Emblem Engage arrives on January 20th.

Source: YouTube