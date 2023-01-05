Destiny 2 Guardian Games Set To Launch April 2023

Destiny 2 ‘s Guardian Games and Season 21 are closer than you think.

According to Insider Gaming sources, Destiny 2‘s Guardian Games are set to kick off on April 18th, 2023 which would put it halfway through Season 20 of Destiny 2. Alongside this, Insider Gaming’s sources also noted that Destiny 2‘s Season 21 would launch on May 23rd, 2023.

The Destiny 2 Guardian Games usually last about three weeks and it sees each Guardian class go head to head to see which reigns supreme. The victorious class at the end of the event earns bragging rights until the next Guardian Games and can visit a commemorative statue at the Tower which remains there for the entire year.

Previous Guardian Games have focused on players earning medallions that can be then turned into your class’ podium at the center of the Tower. Previously there have been four different medal types.

Bronze: 1 point

Silver: 2 points

Gold: 5 points

Platinum: 15 points

It’s still yet unclear if the 2023 Guardian Games will adopt the same rules as previous years but for those who’d like to check out the information regarding 2022’s Guardian Games, you can check out Bungie’s blog post from that year which details the entire event.

The blog notes that in the previous games, Guardians could “earn Medallions from completing activities and Contender Cards and turn them into the Tower Podium to earn points for your class’s team.” Following on from this players can “earn medallions from Triumphs, Contender Cards, and activity completions. Medallions are stored in the Medallion Case found in the Quest inventory. Turning Medallions into the Tower Podium will increase your team’s score.”

Previous events have had ceremonies take place each Friday to crown the winning Guardian class of each week. The points accumulated by each class each week determine who is ultimately victorious that week. Players can then unlock the Laurel Crown which will remain active in the Tower until the next ceremony or until the Guardian Games end.

This beloved mode is sure to entice some players back to Destiny 2 along with the latest DLC for the game, Destiny 2 Lightfall, which is set to release on February 28th, 2023. The new DLC is sure to add bundles of new content and raids for players to dive into with their friends when it releases.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.