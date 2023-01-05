Jim Ryan Named One Of The Top Media Business Influencers

You might not realize it as you’re playing video games, but many of the people behind the companies and developers who make the games you love are rather influential. We mean that in the literal sense because when you consider how far gaming culture has spread over the years, that’s partly due to the personalities that help drive many of the companies. Look at Nintendo of America’s former head, Reggie Fils-Aime, for an excellent example. He took the gaming world by storm and became a meme. For Sony, their bigwig, Jim Ryan, has become a force of nature in a different way and became part of a prized list as a result.

Variety made a list of “influential business leaders in media,” and Jim Ryan was on their list. They cited his work not just for Sony but in how he helped secure major deals for the company, such as with the Bungie deal that boosted the developer base for the company’s gaming side. He was also cited as being the guy who felt Sony should invest in From Software and to give a billion dollars to Epic Games.

So if nothing else, he has been making moves to help his company. But he also has been making moves to stifle Sony’s rival in Microsoft.

After all, Ryan started making waves by going and raising a stink over Microsoft trying to acquire Activision Blizzard for their Xbox banner. At first, that doesn’t seem much different than Sony acquiring Bungie. But when you realize how many significant IPs Activision Blizzard has, it’s an entirely different state of affairs.

Ryan felt that Microsoft getting total control over those properties, including ones like Call of Duty, could easily affect the gaming space and give Microsoft an unfair advantage. However, Microsoft head Phil Spencer denied that they would restrict any properties they got from the deal and basically called Ryan a fool for thinking that.

But the Sony head didn’t give up, and his words eventually reached the proper ears as the FTC is suing Microsoft over the deal. If things go the FTC’s way, the deal will be canceled. It should be noted that the FTC has sued Microsoft before and got a similar result.

So if the issue is resolved in that way, it’s fair to say that Jim Ryan won, and his influence is even grander than you thought. We’re sure that won’t go to his head…

Source: Variety