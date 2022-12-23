Fire Emblem Engage Discusses Lucina

One of the big mechanics that pretty much everyone is looking forward to in Fire Emblem Engage is that we’ll be getting past Lords from the series to help with the current characters via the Emblem Rings. These rings are scattered throughout the land in the game, and the more you collect, the more you can attach them to characters and help turn the tide in battle. True to their nature, every spirit within the ring is different, meaning their abilities vary depending on who you have. Today, the Emblem Ring spirit of Lucina was detailed, and she’s quite powerful.

Lucina comes from Fire Emblem Awakening, a title that literally saved the franchise when it came out on the DS. Lucina is the daughter of Chrom, the main Lord of the game, but she wowed players the most with her look, character, and ability. She was so popular that she got into Super Smash Bros Ultimate before her father did! Talk about taking up the mantle!

As for her abilities in Fire Emblem Engage, they are numerous, just like the previous Emblem Ring spirits.

Her Synchro Skill is “Dual Strike.” This will give the wearer a better chance at a chain attack. What’s more, if you put her on a character who has a greater range with their weapon, the chance of getting a Dual Strike to drop is increased. That can easily turn the tide of battle if chained across many attacks.

Her “Engage Weapon” is “Noble Rapier.” Through it, she can do greater damage to Cavalry and Armored units. You’ll face plenty of them in the game, which will be pretty useful.

Lucina’s Engage Skill is “Bond Shield.” The ability allows her to occasionally nullify damage to an adjacent unit by 100%! The extra bonus? If you put her ring on someone with a Martial Arts style, the chance of the Bond Shield activating is 100%! So keep that in mind when you determine who to pair her with.

Finally, Lucina’s Engage Technique is “All For One.” No, not like the anime. This special move will allow her to tag team with allies within two spaces of her and do an overwhelming attack featuring them all! If you use that during a boss fight, you could do massive damage with this strike.

Check out the video below to see Lucina and her moves in action. Then, get Fire Emblem Engage when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on January 20th!

Source: YouTube