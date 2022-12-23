Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Opens A Previously Locked Area

Cyberpunk 2077 was an incredibly hyped and anticipated game for players all around the world. With so many of us looking at CD Projekt Red’s previous works with The Witcher franchise, there were quite a few hopeful players that Cyberpunk 2077 would also deliver in a massive way. Unfortunately, the game’s launch was terrible, and it left players flooding into marketplaces seeking refunds. Some technical issues made the game a bit unbearable to play on console platforms. Fortunately, things have turned around for the game, and it’s in a much better place. Developers have spent years now releasing patches and updates to ensure that the game is now meeting initial expectations.

Regardless of the rough launch the game had, there were still plenty of fans praising Cyberpunk 2077. Fans couldn’t get enough of the game, but official support is winding down. While the studio had a few projects in the works for Cyberpunk 2077, fans are only receiving one expansion with Phantom Liberty. But there is a bright side here, and that’s mods. Developers have provided the necessary tools to allow players the ability to mod and add content to the game. Today, we’re finding about one mod that opens up a previously locked area.

The mod is simply titled The Quest, which is developed and released by anygoodname. This mod opens up the previously inaccessible Lower Market area. It’s not a massive area to roam around in, but you’ll be able to pick up a quest reward here. All players will have to do is make their way to the Megablock Lower Market and explore the area to find Access Points or rewards. Anygoodname has made this a recurring phase, so if you’re looking for something new to explore in Night City, this might suffice.

We’re sure that there will be plenty of new content thrown into the game when CD Projekt Red launches Phantom Liberty. However, there is also an active modding community that will continue to bring out new thrilling content for others to enjoy. We even know that CD Projekt Red is working on a successor to Cyberpunk 2077, so even the studio is not done with this IP. In other news regarding Cyberpunk 2077, fans have taken notice of an Easter egg that connects The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen to Cyberpunk 2077. However, the mystery behind this Easter egg still remains unsolved.

