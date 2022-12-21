The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Adds A Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Egg

There is still one giant mystery surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. Fans have quickly taken notice of the FF:06:B5 statue found within the game. It’s left plenty of players pondering just what this set of symbols is referring to. For years there has been a flood of speculation pieces, rumors, and theories on what the folks over at CD Projekt Red are referring to. Now, after a couple of years since the game was released, there are still players actively seeking the answer to this Easter egg. Today, we’re finding out that players discovered another reference, but this time in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

If you’ve been following The Witcher-related news, you know that there was a significant update release. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received a next-gen update that allowed several enhancements to be made. Essentially, it’s a game update aimed at next-generation console platforms along with the PC. However, it’s now discovered that there is an Easter egg within the game that is aimed at Cyberpunk 2077. Players interested in finding this Easter Egg will need to head over into the Velen region.

When players venture into the area to pick up the bear school armor, there are three ruins that you can also head into. Inside will be a switch, and if you activate all three switches, there will be an earth elemental to battle. After battling this enemy, you can head through a portal that will take you to crystals that you can interact with. Eventually, you’ll come across a symbol that can be found on the Cyberpunk 2077 FF:06:B5 statue. Of course, that just further adds fuel to the speculation pieces going up online about what this Easter egg is even referencing.

That said, there might be a missing piece to the puzzle. Releasing in 2023 will be the one and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Phantom Liberty might finally shed some light as to what this Easter egg is referencing. But for now, we’ll have to actually wait for this expansion DLC to get released into the marketplace. Currently, CD Projekt Red has yet to include an actual release date outside of a generic 2023 launch window. If you’re looking to see the new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Easter egg discovery in-game, then there is a video uploaded by xLetalis below that actually highlights this new secret.

