Cyberpunk 2077 Might Be Heading To Xbox Game Pass

CD Projekt Red is a massive video game development studio. With a solid following, the company has thrived with its adaptation of The Witcher franchise. However, their latest new title release, Cyberpunk 2077, didn’t have the welcomed release that the studio had hoped for. We all know by now the rough launch the developers dealt with when it came to Cyberpunk 2077. Although, since the game’s release, the studio has continued to push forward with a series of updates. In fact, the game seems to have turned itself around, with players actively enjoying the title. Now there is a chance we’ll see this game open up to even more players that didn’t give this game a go when it initially launched.

A new discovery on the Xbox storefront shows that Cyberpunk 2077 might be heading to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Recently, a Reddit user posted an image of Cyberpunk 2077 with the Game Pass Ultimate tag. As a result, fans have been chatting online about this game’s potential release on the Xbox Game Pass service. There are quite a few rather excited as they initially skipped out on the game because of the slew of bugs the initial build shipped with. Others are offering encouraging commenting about the current state being a great time to jump into the game since it’s received a variety of improvements over the years.

Although, there’s a chance that this is simply a glitch, and we might not see the Cyberpunk 2077 game head onto the Xbox Game Pass service. Whatever the case, there is still plenty of hype building around both Cyberpunk 2077 and Xbox Game Pass. For starters, we are still waiting to see what games will be heading to Xbox Game Pass later on in the month. Likewise, Cyberpunk 2077 might be worth playing through again if you’re preparing for its first and final DLC expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release Phantom Liberty this year which is a brand-new storyline. While this will add new content to Cyberpunk 2077 for players to enjoy, it’s said to be the only expansion coming. After the rocky launch that caused developers to focus on updates for the game, several plans had to be scrapped. So chances are there were multiple expansions planned before the game actually launched. Of course, Phantom Liberty might have one thing going for it already, and it’s the fact that CD Projekt Red is only focusing on the latest-generation consoles and PC for its release. With last-generation hardware proving to have a difficult time playing Cyberpunk 2077, developers have opted to skip those particular platforms for the upcoming expansion.

