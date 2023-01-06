GTA Online: GTA+ Month 8 Benefits For December 13th 2022 – January 18th 2023

The new month of GTA+ has begun. For those who pay for the subscription, there are many new free items in this 8th month of sub there are also many bonuses for people paying $5.99 / £4.99 / €5,99 each month. All these features are from GTA+. Below we are going to be delivering you a short guide on everything added.

Vehicle-Related Updates and Releases

The MTL Brickade 6×6 is a new vehicle which is apart of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. If you are a GTA+ member, you will be able to upgrade and unlock theMTL Brickade 6×6 with an Acid Lab and Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle for free.

There is also another new free vehicle, the SuperVolite.

The SuBuckingham Alpha-Z1 is now also a free plane for GTA+ members for this month, this one runs normally about $2,121,350

Clothing Items

Here is a short list of the clothing items that GTA+ members can get for free in the new month:

Have You Seen Me? Sweater

The Red-nosed costume

The Nutcracker costume

You can visit clothing and mask stores to unlock all these items.

Free Buildings

During this month, you can get the free building LSIA Hangar A17. Just visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game wesbite and you can select the LSIA Hangar A17 location. This will be marked as free for GTA+ members only. You can also re-locate there for no cost extra.

Bonuses

1.5x GTA$ & RP on First Dose Missions

50 % Faster Acid Production Speeds

Faster Acid Production Speeds 1.5x GTA$ on Payphone Hits

Discounts

50% off all Armor Upgrades

Free Abilities

MC, CEO, and VIP abilities are free along with vehicle requests.

Free GTA $500K cash

A permanent benefit of GTA+ is $500K cash given to all members each month and this month is no different.

Extra Shark Card Bonuses

Another permanent benefit of GTA+ is that you get an extra GTA Cash bonus on all Shark Cards you purchase. Below is a list of the amounts of the 15% discount.

Megalodon Shark Card – $11,500,000 – (Standard $9,200,000)

– (Standard $9,200,000) Whale Shark Card – $4,887,500 – (Standard $4,025,000)

– (Standard $4,025,000) Great White Shark Card – $1,725,000 – (Standard $1,437,500)

– (Standard $1,437,500) Bull Shark Card – $690,000 – (Standard $575,000)

– (Standard $575,000) Tiger Shark Card – $287,500 – (Standard $230,000)

If you would like to stay up-to-date on everything GTA Online, be sure to check back as we try to keep guides coming about each update and new releases.