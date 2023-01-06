Fire Emblem Engage Gets Japanese Overview Trailer

We are just under two weeks away from the release of Fire Emblem Engage on the Nintendo Switch, and the hype continues to build for it. Previews from the title have come out recently, indicating that another classic RPG adventure awaits us. It might not be as expansive as the previous title’s plots were due to not having branching paths, but it looks like it’ll still be a solid story. Moreover, the gameplay has been sited to be even more profound thanks to new mechanics. But if you’re still unsure about the game and all it offers, a new overview trailer might help.

While it’s only in Japanese for now, the trailer does highlight many things about the game that players will enjoy. That includes the visuals of the game. The graphical style was one of the first things gamers noticed upon seeing the reveal trailer for the title. The cutscenes look stylish and crisp, and people are curious about how much the graphics will shine. The 9-minute overview trailer doesn’t just highlight the graphics, but it showcases many new cutscenes.

Some of those cutscenes include new shots of the game’s villains, including the monstrous Fell Dragon you aim to defeat.

It also emphasizes the gameplay, not just through shots of battles but other aspects as well. For example, there are plenty of shots focusing on the Emblem Rings. These rings have the spirits of past heroes in the franchise, and they’ll aid you in battle and give you stat boosts, new weapons, and new abilities.

They also highlighted your home base of Somniel. It’s there that you can build up relationships, prepare for the next fight, and do relaxing activities to shake things up. Thanks to The Game Awards, we know that the title will have DLC and that the first wave will arrive on the game’s launch date. Wave 1 will feature some new maps and items to enjoy to start. But the real “catch” is the new Emblem Rings. We’re getting the classic character Tiki from the original games, and then we’re getting the more recent protagonists of Edelgard, Claude, and Dmitri! With more waves coming, you can expect even more additions to the rings and other features.

Fire Emblem Engage is shaping up to be a perfect way for Switch players to ring in 2023. You only have to wait for the 20th to try it out, so hold on; we’re almost there!

