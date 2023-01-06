GTA Online: Event Week January 5th-11th

GTA Online is still having snow all around through January 11 as their festive-themed events continue on, events like The Gooch. There are many fun things going on while this event is live, so today we are going to be going over some of the exciting things to do in GTA online’s festive event. First things first, don’t forget that the Flare Gun is free for all players to claim. Now, let’s get into everything in this week’s event.

GTA Online Challanges For This Week

There is a selection of challenges that can be enabled to give rewards for Fooligan Jobs. All the clothing and accessories will be awarded and distributed within 75 hours of logging in after January 10th, so don’t worry if you don’t see yours yet.

Completing your first Fooligan Job will land you the Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut jackets

Successfully completing 10 Fooligan Jobs will net you both the Black and White Bigness Ski masks

Complete 25 Fooligan Jobs to receive the LS Smoking Jacket

Meanwhile, all players who purchase (or already own) the Equipment Upgrade for the Acid Lab will receive the Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt

Sidekicks who complete 3 Fooligan Jobs as an Associate or Bodyguard this week will receive a bonus of GTA$100K deposited within 72 hours of completion.

Podium Vehicle

During this week you can go to Casino and take your daily spin with the wheel for a chance to win HVY Insurgent, which normally costs $897,750 or $675,000.

Prize Ride Challenge

This week you can also, in GTA Online, place top 1 for 4 days in a row in the Street Race Series in order to unlock the Pfister Growler as the Prize Ride which normally costs $1,627,000.

Dealership Content

Another thing you can do this week in Grand Theft Auto: Online The Luxury Autos Car Dealership which is located in Rockford Hills there are two cars on show for available purchase. The cars available this week are the Enus Deity and the Enus Jubilee. At Simeon’s Auto Shop, five more cars are available to purchase and also test drive. They have HVY Nightshark, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, Bravado Greenwood, Declasse Granger 3600LX, and the Obey Omnis e-GT.

Bonuses

3x GTA$ & RP on Freemode Events Challenges

2x GTA$ & RP on Issi Classic stunt races

2x GTA$ & RP on First Dose Missions

2x GTA$ & RP on Security Contracts

50% increase on Special Cargo sourcing

Discounts

35% off

Dynasty 8 Properties

25% off

Hydra

Buffalo STX

Nightshark

Patriot Mil-Spec

Mammoth Patriot

GTA+ Benefits

Month 8 of GTA+’s Benefits has many perks for its subscribers as well as many items. You can check out the full list here.

Prime Gaming Benefits

There is a free GTA Online $125K Bonus for Prime Gaming members just for playing the game any time this week. You want to make sure your Rockstar Games Social Club account is connected to your Prime Gaming and then the bonus will be deposited into your Maze Bank account within 72 hours at the start of the new week’s event.

We will be keeping you up to date on GTA Online guides for future updates so be to check back soon and remember that this event runs from January 5 to January 11.