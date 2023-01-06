A Sonic Frontiers Demo Has Arrived On Nintendo Switch

Back when Sonic Frontiers was first announced, people weren’t sure whether they should have hope for the title. At that point in Sonic’s history, his games weren’t the greatest. Fans were lucky if they got a mediocre title featuring the Blue Blur, as that would be better than some of the titles that were so bad it hurt. When the new game got closer, a mix of bad previews and other insights seemingly hurt the game before it even launched. However, once November hit and gamers got to try the title in full, many were wowed by the result. The byproduct of that result was a massive sales number of 2.5 worldwide before the end of the year.

However, some of you might still be skeptical of the game due to its critical reception. If you recall, while fans mostly praised the title, critics were more lukewarm. It’s hard to deny that the flaws of the game do show. So you might be a little gun-shy about trying it out yourself. If that is the case, and you have a Nintendo Switch, we can potentially help you overcome those fears.

The Switch has just gotten a free demo of Sonic Frontiers for you to enjoy. We’re not sure how long the demo plays, but we’re confident that you’ll get to enjoy many aspects of the game before your run is over.

The reason that the game was so special was that it fully embraced an open-world aesthetic. Sonic could run around various islands to find his friends, locate the Chaos Emeralds, and defeat all sorts of new foes. So in the demo, you’ll likely get to enjoy the first island in the game and see what it’s like to race around without a care in the world.

The developers over at Sonic Team have already made promises about what the next game will be like. First, they said that the next title would be even bigger and better, and that’s not a bad thing to promise, given how well the game did. 2.5 million is a solid number, given how poorly past titles have sold. Plus, now that they have an open-world game under their belts, they’ll be able to refine things and adapt the game to suit the needs and desires of players better.

But remember, there will also be loads of new content in 2023 for the game. Photo modes, new missions, and bosses, and the ability to play as Sonic’s allies will soon arrive.

Source: ComicBook.com