Festive GTA Online Update Pays Homage to Christmas Movie Classics

The festive update has hit the servers and it’s already causing quite a stir.

With it being Christmas, it means the online modes of certain games will welcome an annual festive update. But with GTA V always needing to be different, the online update has gone one step further this year. The new festive GTA Online update has just been introduced and it pays homage to a few Christmas classics.

This latest festive GTA Online update has added a new random event that is inspired by Die Hard – if there was ever a debate about whether this film is a Christmas one or not, then this answers all those questions. Not only that but there is also the opportunity to hunt and kill the beloved Dr. Seuss character, The Grinch. Rockstar Games is never short of quirky little ideas to spice up this game as the studio makes us all wait for GTA VI.

While you enjoy the snow that falls right across this map, you will be able to take part in these little additions. Between 8 am and 6 am game time, if you’re lurking within 400 meters of the massive Weazel News Tower, a random event will spawn hostile NPCs on the roof of the giant building. Clearly, this is a throwback to the brilliant Die Hard, and if you ever wanted to be Bruce Willis, then this is your chance to.

What you can do is take a closer look at the rooftop by hijacking a helicopter. You will see a character that looks an awful lot like Hans Gruber (played by Alan Rickman) who’s even sporting a charming little goatee beard. You’ll want to take all these hostiles out as quickly as you can because you get a prize at the end of it, a weapon in fact – the WM29 pistol will be purchasable at every ammunition store once the event is completed.

Even though this event looks like an absolute festive treat, the second random event is even better. Live now in GTA Online is an event that is offering players the chance to track down and kill a character called The Gooch – who looks like a bargain bin copy of The Grinch. This can be achieved at any point during the Christmas period, and you’d better watch out because this crafty character can sneak up behind you and steal large amounts of cash from under your nose.

The Gooch will sneak up on you when you’re least expecting it.

Try and get creative with the methods of destruction because you will get Christmas presents every time you kill The Gooch, but if you lose track of him, then your money is gone forever, and he moves very swiftly. To spawn this event, you will need to be in a lobby with two or more players and have spent around 48 minutes in the same session, then The Gooch will be all yours. You’ve got from December 22 to December 29 to take part in these events – and all the other additions this update includes – so make sure you log on over Christmas to get your taste of festivities.

