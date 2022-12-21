Goat Simulator 3 Ad Gets Taken Down Over Using GTA 6 Gameplay Footage

Goat Simulator is a game franchise that is all about humor. It’s a wacky game series that aims to continue giving fans some laughs inside and outside the game. Developers behind Goat Simulator 3 took to Twitter recently to release another advert for the game, but this time focused on an NPC. The problem here is that the developers used gameplay footage from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title.

The advert, which can still be found online from other sources, features an NPC named Shaun. Overall, it’s a silly advert that shows the work put into being an NPC. While most of the footage is based around Goat Simulator 3, the NPC references his other work. For instance, the in-game character says that you can find him in Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked gameplay footage which a clip shows a couple of seconds of the leaked build that hit the web. We’re sure you remember the infamous Grand Theft Auto 6 leak that happened earlier this year.

If you somehow missed it, several videos were leaked online showing Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay. It’s been confirmed to be legitimate gameplay for the upcoming installment, which has gained some massive views online. The leaker had since been charged, and Rockstar Games continued pressing on with the game development with no indication as to when the official game would be revealed. But that doesn’t mean the studio is allowing this leaked footage to remain online, as it’s quickly removed once discovered.

It doesn’t look like Take-Two will allow Goat Simulator 3’s online advert to continue on. The official video was only up for a couple of hours before a DMCA takedown removed it. Regardless, it’s still a mystery when Rockstar Games will finally be ready to share the official announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. We’re still following rumors and speculation pieces about where the developers are taking fans with this next installment. In fact, there was a recent rumor spreading online about a potential clue to the location setting of Grand Theft Auto 6 from an unreleased shirt found for Grand Theft Auto Online.

As for Goat Simulator 3, this is the latest installment that was released back in November of this year. Players can pick up a copy of this game right now for the PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source